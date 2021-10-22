“I couldn’t afford Valkyrae’s products”: Mizkif hilariously responds to Andrea Botez’s question about his choice of lotion 

During a recent livestream, Mizkif was streaming with Andrea Botez in the background when she spotted his lotion and asked him what the lotion was for. When Andrea pointed out that Mizkif uses Cetaphil lotion for moisturizing, the streamer said that's because "I couldn’t afford Valkyrae’s products”.

Valkyrae is another famous streamer who used to stream on Twitch, but is now exclusively signed to Youtube. She recently announced that she has co-founded skincare brand RFLCT.

Mizkif comically responds to Andrea Botez’s question, says he can't use RFLCT because its expensive

Andrea asked Mizkif why he used lotion as he stays home all the time. In reply, Mizkif jokingly stated that he couldn't afford Valkyrae's product as he found it expensive and a scam deal.

The streamer then burst out laughing along with Andrea and another friend who was oddly dressed as Teletubby. The clip ends with Andrea leaving the room after being disgusted by something within the room, with Mizkif repeatedly saying "Go wash your hands."

Mizkif has also uploaded a video on Youtube where he spoke specifically about Valkyrae's products. The streamer shared his views on how she shouldn't have misbranded the product as it was not needed. He believes that Valkyrae should have just been honest about the product as her fans would have bought it anyway.

He has also made jokes about how he tries to scam his community but his viewers are too smart to get scammed.

When Valkyrae released her skincare brand RFLCT, she received a lot of backlash from her community. The product was marketed as skincare to protect people from getting cancer from blue rays from a PC/ TV screen.

This marketing plan backfired and many people called Valkyrae a scammer as there is no such threat from sitting in front of a screen.

