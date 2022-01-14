“I didn’t strike him”: LilyPichu clarifies that she wasn’t responsible for Disguised Toast’s Twitch ban for DMCA

In an unexpected turn of events, Twitch streamer Lily "Lilypichu" Ki disclosed that she wasn't the person behind Disguised Toast's "staged" ban from Twitch.

To prove his point that watching anime can cause trouble for streamers on the platform, Toast recently revealed that he planned a fake DMCA with Lily as she could claim the former for using her song on stream.

However, the latter has hit back at Toast by refuting all his claims.

"I didn't strike him."

lily @LilyPichu ‍♀️ Good morning - toast asked me to dmca strike him but decided he wanted the strike to be real, I didn't strike him, yesterday he told everyone the initial plans anyway, and today I am clarifying that I never striked him thank u please keep listening to my music‍♀️ Good morning - toast asked me to dmca strike him but decided he wanted the strike to be real, I didn't strike him, yesterday he told everyone the initial plans anyway, and today I am clarifying that I never striked him thank u please keep listening to my music 🙇‍♀️

Lilypichu shocks everyone by announcing that she didn't DMCA strike Disguised Toast

Earlier this week, the Twitch community received a jolt of surprise after Disguised Toast was banned for watching popular anime Death Note on stream.

Apart from Death Note, he also watched multiple other anime on stream, including Naruto. However, fans were surprised when he was the only popular streamer who got struck by the ban hammer for watching the media on Twitch.

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

Toast shared some pretty disturbing news when he tweeted about not being able to stream for a month after getting suspended. However, much to everyone's surprise, he returned yesterday as he was only away for two days.

With that being said, the Canadian streamer returned to streaming with some pretty shocking news. Toast revealed that he had faked the DMCA complaint with the help of fellow streamer Lilypichu.

The streamer further stated that he staged such a stunt to instill fear among content creators who were watching anime and TV shows on stream without worrying about the repercussions.

"I'm gonna need you to DMCA strike me. Don't tell anyone though."

While fans were polarized by Disguised Toast's actions, they were also concerned for Lilypichu as she could have been in trouble for sending a fake DMCA. However, Toast later explained that her fans wouldn't have to worry much as she filed a DMCA complaint against him for using her song Last Cup of Coffee.

"I played Lily's song, 'Last Cup of Coffee,' on the day I asked her to DMCA strike me because I didn't want her to file a false DMCA claim."

However, things have gotten more interesting since Disguised Toast's stream as Lilypichu set the record straight today by tweeting that she never sent a DMCA strike against him.

While the OfflineTV member confirmed that she and Toast had thought about executing his plan, Lily eventually decided not to go through with it.

Fans breathe a sigh of relief after LilyPichu's statement

Lily's clarification also cleared up the confusion that many Twitch streamers have had, as they were also fearful of getting a strike for playing her music on stream.

celina 💫 @starlightcelina @LilyPichu thank you for the honesty and i’m glad we are still able to freely play your music @LilyPichu thank you for the honesty and i’m glad we are still able to freely play your music 💖

cthulhu uwu @cthulhu_uwu



Thank you for clarifying this part Lily @LilyPichu I am SO confused about what happened and what Toast intended by all of it.Thank you for clarifying this part Lily @LilyPichu I am SO confused about what happened and what Toast intended by all of it. Thank you for clarifying this part Lily 💖

However, the revelation has also produced more questions about the origins of Disguised Toast's DMCA strike, and fans hope to hear more from him in a future stream.

