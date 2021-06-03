"I get addicted to things": An era ends as xQc draws a curtain to his gambling streams on Twitch 

After going through a tough phase with the GTA RP server, Felix xQc Lengyel recently announced that his Twitch gambling streams are also coming to an end.

The Canadian streamer stated that he is "absolutely done with them" after revealing that he was getting addicted to them.

The variety streamer has had a rocky relationship with the GTA RP server and was handed over a permanent ban after months of turbulence.

xQc took up gambling streams after his stint with the RP server came to an end. From the looks of it, his gambling streams are coming to an abrupt end.

Statistics suggest that xQc's gambling streams were not only at the apex of Twitch's gambling category but that his streams were at the pinnacle of the platform's overall charts, with more than 130,000 viewers tuning in to see him put his money on the line.

Gambling streams on the Amazon-owned streaming platform have been a bone of contention for a while now. xQc has defended these on several occasions. Interestingly, he took a complete u-turn during his recent stream.

"We’re not doing gambling. I’m done with it. I’m absolutely done with it. I get addicted to things very, very easily. I noticed that my brain is kind of going crazy so I have to stop [the gambling streams]."

There's yet another pressing issue that suggests that the Canadian streamer's gambling streams might not have been legal.

Were xQc's gambling streams illegal?

Popular finance and esports writer Ollie Ring has revealed that xQc's gambling streams were completely illegal and were directly against Texas state law, which is where the former Overwatch pro currently resides.

So they’re nearly all using “https://t.co/OaVMaOuY58” which is a Curacao licensed, crypto accepting operator with a variety of slot games. I’ve seen most the streamers have “VIP” access, and are all gambling with upwards of $10/15k+ in their accounts.



(2/12) — Ollie Ring (@olliering) May 28, 2021

I am fully of the attitude that gambling is a hobby that most enjoy responsibly. But I am also of the attitude that having an influencer over young children constantly winning and over-sensationalising slots is dangerous and posits many potential harms.



(8/12) — Ollie Ring (@olliering) May 28, 2021

Streamers like Charlie "Cr1tiKaL" White put forward a completely different opinion. The audience comprises of youngsters and teenagers who might fall into the habit of gambling after watching streamers gamble their money online. Several streamers rallied behind Charlie to try to put an end to this trend.

It seems like xQc will be just another name on that list as he puts an end to his gambling streams on Twitch.

