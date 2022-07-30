"I give it 2 months max" - Fans react to Ming being unbanned by NoPixel's creator Koil

Koil, creator of the popular NoPixel GTA RP server, rounded out his annual charity stream with a bang. Before concluding the charity event, the creator received a whopping $40K donation from Incivik with a request to unban Ming.

Incivik, a well-known name in the Rocket League esports scene, made two $20K donations to the content creator's charity event, with that mere request.

Some have said the streamer has reformed and is no longer as toxic as he was in the early days of NoPixel, but not everyone is convinced. It has been confirmed that the GTA RP streamer has been unbanned, having already been seen on the primary NoPixel server.

Koil unbans Ming from NoPixel after generous $40K dollar donation

In the recent Koil charity stream, the NoPixel founder suddenly received a massive $40K donation from Incivik. As the latter spoke of the donation, it wasn’t on his screen yet, though he did discuss what was coming in:

“20 grand, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that as a dono before, except for MrBeast s**t. Did he say anything in the dono? Oh yeah, unban Ming.”

Koil laughed as his character pulled up to the L.S.P.D. office, but got quite serious as the donation was read on stream. The text-to-speech read the $20K donation from Incivik out loud, before it popped up on the screen:

“This is for the kids, and Ming.”

The Twitch streamer was completely blown away by the revelation. Aside from being an astonishing aid to charity, the $40k donation was also a ploy to get the former NoPixel mainstay, Ming unbanned.

Not everyone was really sure who Incivik was, though. One user stated that the chargeback would be immense, while others explained who the person was. They are an Arabic Rocket League esports org owner and are known to gift large amounts to NoPixel streamers. They also made large donations to xQc’s stream.

On top of that, it was for a great cause, Kidney Health Australia.

One Redditor would ask why the streamer was banned, and a few loremasters came to fill in the details. The suspension was primarily due to the way he spoke to the admin and reportedly fostered ties with players who led DDoS attacks on Koil’s ARMA III NoPixel RP server.

With that being said, Ming's conduct presented a major point of discussion. Viewers wondered if he'd reformed himself and amended his ways. While many would blame the streamer for creating a toxic community that still lasts on the server to this day, others opted to disagree.

One Redditor was shocked to learn that Incivik was referred to as an “xQc oiler,” only knowing the name from Rocket League. But it’s not a secret that they have donated a great amount to the Juicer, thereby justifying the moniker.

As of this writing, the GTA RP streamer is free to join the private NoPixel server. However, as Reddit showed, not everyone is convinced that he will keep his nose clean and avoid further punishment.

