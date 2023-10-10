"I'll cry if he's being serious" - Sapnap's comment about him "dating" GeorgeNotFound leaves fans puzzled

Minecraft streamer Nick "Sapnap" playfully acknowledged dating George "GeorgeNotFound," causing a mix of bewilderment and excitement among their followers. It's worth noting that this is purely a jest. In their online circle, George and Clay "Dream" are sometimes humorously linked together as a couple, but in reality, there are no such connections. Sapnap seems to have embraced this playful inside joke as well.

During the streamer's latest livestream on Kick (17.5K followers), the popular Minecraft streamer jokingly confessed:

"He (his friend) thought me and George, he called us novios (Spanish for 'a couple'). That's funny. We are dating, me and George."

Naturally, the streamer's recent remarks on his stream stirred a lot of reaction among his fans. Many of them even played along. One fan remarked:

"Wait was he being sarcastic?? I really can't tell.. I'll cry if he's being serious."

Is Sapnap really dating GeorgeNotFound?

As previously emphasized, the streamer's recent comments are entirely in jest. George, who relocated to the United States in 2022 to live with his close friends Sapnap and Dream, has been playfully fueling this ongoing joke for quite a while.

Nonetheless, these individuals are not engaged in any form of romantic relationship with one another. It's worth noting that Sapnap and the other mentioned streamers, George and Dream, have a fan base that includes many members of the queer community.

These streamers have a history of being inclusive and supportive of their diverse audience, and they generally do not take offense at any playful or hypothetical jokes that may arise within their community.

"Karlnap is the real endgame" - Fans react to the streamer's comments

Nick's comments have undeniably sparked a reaction from his fans, leaving some of them feeling puzzled. In response, some fans have shared their playful thoughts, using the term "Karlnap," which is a playful blend of Sapnap and Karl Jacobs.

This term suggests a humorous fictional pairing between Nick and Karl, adding to the lighthearted banter within the community. Let's look at some of the top reactions to Nick's latest comments:

Nick has faced criticism recently due to his decision to join Kick in August 2023. This platform has garnered attention for hosting communities with far-right leanings that are known to be unwelcoming or alienating toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Popular Minecraft streamer Tobias "Tubbo" was among the streamers who openly criticized Nick for his decision to join the Kick platform. However, it's worth noting that, as of now, Nick's Kick account hasn't appeared to create any problematic situations or controversies.