"I'll hug you": Twitch streamer Sweet Anita says she'll willingly hug people at Twitchcon; fans respond with hilarious scenarios

A clip of Sweet Anita has recently surfaced online, where she says that she will willingly reciprocate a hug from fans at Twitchcon.

As a result of her statement, popular Twitch streamer's fandom seemed to be buzzing with excitement, as some of the replies were downright hilarious. Twitchcon is a popular convention where several streamers gather for an exclusive meet and greet with fans from across the globe.

From warning Sweet Anita against a possible wave of simps to expressing coronavirus concerns, viewers ended up having a field day in response to her Twitchcon statement.

Fans react to Sweet Anita's "hugging people at Twitchcon" line

Sweet Anita is one of the most popular female streamers in the world today, afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome.

She is primarily an 'IRL' streamer but often tries her hand at games such as Overwatch and Apex Legends.

Lately, the internet star is also one of the numerous streamers to have hopped aboard the Among Us bandwagon. Her resultant uncontrollable tics have often resulted in rip-roaring moments on stream.

Ok I'll admit it. Tourette's is OP. pic.twitter.com/tHqM10eBlv — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) November 16, 2020

Currently, Sweet Anita has around 1.2 million followers on Twitch, along with an additional million subscribers on YouTube.

Known for her blunt outspokenness and caustic sense of humor, the Englishwoman's interactions with viewers and commentaries on various topics are additional factors that have won over numerous fans online.

In the clip above, she admonishes those who unnecessarily elevate her to a celebrity status. Sweet Anita then exclaims that fans are more than welcome to come up and say hello to her at Twitchcon and even get a hug in return:

"You're not supposed to worship me; you're not supposed to be desperate for me to like hug you or whatever. It's fine; I'll hug you. If we go to a Twitchcon, you can come over and say hello. It's all good, honestly."

"But like, what I'm saying is, worshipping me like I'm somehow more special than you just because imaginably a number of people know my name?"

Her views resulted in a barrage of comments from her fans, who came up with hilarious scenarios and quips of their own:

