"I'm crying for them tonight": CS2 pro Shox addresses rampant cheating problem in Copenhagen Major 2024 Open Qualifier

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is making its way into the esports scene to carry on the legacy of its prequel as one of the biggest professional shooter titles. However, there seems to be a cheating problem in one of the highest levels of competition, the recent Copenhagen Major 2024 Open Qualifier. Several professional players like Shox created posts on X to address this and said:

"There are so many kids & people that made sacrifices, worked, used their time, had faith into their dreams and tried to fulfill them. During the last eight days, they got their dreams and their hopes shattered because of cheaters. I'm crying for them tonight."

The abrupt reaction from esports pros caught the attention of the community. Shox also tagged the official X page of Akros anti-cheat and expressed his sadness about the current state of the international competitive platform.

This article will highlight the opinions of the pros on the recent cheating problem at the Copenhagen Major 2024 Open Qualifier.

CS2 seasoned players share concern over possible cheaters playing in Copenhagen Open Qualifier

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A player named Etienne "Drac" Salaün recently uploaded a short clip on X and cited their doubt about a player possibly using hack tools to play the qualifier matches. Drac’s team lost to the team named “Samaloyod” and voiced their opinion about the team having an unfair advantage, which enabled them to win gunfights suspiciously.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

François “AmaNEk” Delauney also took this chance and reposted Drac’s video clip of the match and asked if all the rounds could be checked once again. This quickly caught traction, and other users started attaching more snippets in the comment section that showcased suspicious playstyles.

Expand Tweet

The original clip was highlighted since the player lurking through the map quickly took a look through the walls, and it seemed like they were checking enemy positions. Moreover, the player walked into the A bomb site and perfectly timed the peek to take down an enemy player on the stairs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More situations were noticed by the pros in other matches that hinted toward the presence of a third-party tool. Unfortunately, these will remain only accusations till the organizers can find solid proof.

Expand Tweet

Drac had also reached out to the CS2 officials of the event and reported this incident with multiple clips. However, the players were cleared of all doubts and will probably continue their journey on the professional ladder.

Expand Tweet

Countering all others, CS2 pro Kenny “kennyS” Schrub cited that he understands how the first clip could catch the attention of the player base and call it cheating. But it could be that the player had low game sense and simply did not expect to check anything else while making their way through the middle of the map and to the bomb site.

Be sure to follow Sportskeead and check out other articles on CS2.

7 tips for beginners || CS2 aim guide || Mirage lineup guide || World's rarest AK-47 skin