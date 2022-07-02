"I'm going to r*pe you"- Macaiyla slips up on NoPixel GTA RP server, threatens to sexually assault cop

During a recent Twitch stream, Macaiyla was incarcerated by another Twitch streamer, Sock22. While waiting on the cop to enter the room, the female Twitch streamer continually hurled insults and threats at the officer in an RP setting. It culminated in a threat of sexual assault, though Macaiyla did quickly walk it back, saying something else entirely:

“I will r*pe, I’m sorry, I will sedate you. Hurry the f**k up, come on.”

Macaiyla accidentally threatens to sexually assault a cop during a GTA RP stream

(Timestamp 3:05:08)

Twitch streamer Macaiyla was recently playing on the popular GTA roleplay server NoPixel, and she inadvertently said something horrible to another player while she was under arrest. The streamer was handcuffed to a desk, and Socks22’s character was outside, trying to calm her down:

“Ma’am, please, calm down, ma’am? Jolyene? Jolyene? Calm down.”

The character under arrest was not to be deterred and kept swinging her free fist towards the door while the other was handcuffed. However, things began to get a little out of hand at this point:

“I’m gonna f**k your father after this.”

The other Twitch streamer tried to de-escalate the situation and attempted to enter the room to deal with this problem:

“I’m gonna come in there, so please don’t punch me. All right?”

Macaiyla made a slip-up at this point, and while she may not have meant to say it, the threat of sexual assault did come out. However, she tried to change it up and say she would “sedate” the player instead:

“I will r**pe, I’m sorry, I will sedate you. Hurry the f**k up, come on.”

The other player was very silent at this point. Instead of responding, they went directly to a “Be Right Back” screen, which many think was to report Macaiyla for the threat of assault.

However, after the brief silence, he entered the room with Macaiyla’s character and told her she’d be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and he informed her about the penalty for the previous crime. The threat was not mentioned again at this time.

Reddit reacts to Macaiyla’s verbal slip-up during NoPixel stream

It was pretty clear the streamer knew she messed up as soon as she spoke (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

It was pretty clear to several Redditors that the streamer knew she messed up when she made the statement. Another Redditor said that they enjoy the streamer's sense of humor and her willingness to push boundaries.

Some think she’s going to get suspended for the slip-up, assuming Socks22 did report her:

Others mentioned that they missed another character from the NoPixel server, Fingle Dan. Fingle Dan is played by Twitch streamer TheChief1114:

Another topic in the LivestreamFails thread was Macaiyla herself, with some remarking that it wasn’t a big surprise and others sarcastically remarking that she was keeping things classy:

Some called the other Twitch streamer petty for immediately going to report the incident (Image via Reddit)

A discussion regarding the reporting of players also came up. According to some Redditors, Socks22 made a spectacle of going AFK after the event took place. Others agreed but believed that NoPixel wouldn't tolerate that kind of talk.

The discussion of whether or not it was going to be a permaban also came up. One user certainly believed this was what the streamer’s punishment would be, because the NoPixel server takes this sort of thing incredibly seriously.

There is no telling at this time if the streamer will see any form of punishment on the stream, but it seems like the player did wind up reporting her, due to them going AFK soon after the event took place.

