"I'm gonna play with my friends Ronaldo and Messi": Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ditches Twitch streamer ItsSlikeR

Twitch is one of the most popular and profitable streaming platforms in the world today, with millions of viewers tuning to watch their favorite content creators on a daily basis.

Apart from hosting a plethora of streamers from various walks of life, Twitch also enables them to develop an interactive relationship with their fans, as a result of which we've witnessed more and more celebrities hopping on to the Twitch bandwagon of late.

From musicians such as T-Pain to footballers such as Sergio Aguero, there is no dearth in terms of variety when it comes to Twitch. Speaking about the latter, another footballer who recently took to Twitch streaming is Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 31-year-old Gabonese striker streams on Twitch under the name Auba14PE and is a Fortnite fan.

Recently, Aubameyang was invited by popular Twitch streamer ItsSlikeR for a game of Among Us. He ended up hilariously ditching him to play Fortnite with two of his extraordinary friends: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Aubameyang x ItsSlikeR on Twitch

Before a recent Among Us stream on Twitch, ItsSlikeR informs viewers that he received a DM from popular Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who proceeded to ask him for his Discord.

In their DMs, Aubameyang can also be spotted making fun of his Fifa 21 rating, which has been criticized by his fans, who believe that he deserves a much-needed upgrade.

On realizing that it is indeed Aubameyang, Sliker says:

Advertisement

Look, Aubameyang! The real Aubameyang! Click on his profile....okay he doesn't follow me back but that's chill.

When Aubameyang finally joins his lobby, Sliker asks him if he received the code which he sent him, to which Aubameyang gives a hilarious reply:

Yeah but I'm not playing right now bro...I'm actually on Fortnite. I'm gonna play with my friends Ronaldo and Messi!

Aubameyang's hilarious tongue-in-cheek reply left Sliker and the entire lobby in splits as it made for a wholesome streaming moment.

Aubameyang did eventually go on to stream Among Us later on, which continues to be the current favorite of the internet.