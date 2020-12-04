"I'm home": Fans rejoice as Markiplier returns home from the hospital

Fans across the globe are relieved as popular YouTube star Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier, has returned home after being admitted into the hospital for "severe abdominal pain".

As reported in our exclusive feature a few days back, Markiplier recently left fans worried after he released a video of himself at the hospital, with a scary-looking NG tube for company.

He later revealed that the reason behind his latest hospital visit was due to severe abdominal pain, resulting in restricted bowel movement.

As his fans responded by taking over the Twitter trending page with #GetWellSoonMark, Markiplier kept his fans in the loop with regular updates, which also included a hilarious mention of his improved bowel system:

I pooped. — Mark (@markiplier) December 3, 2020

His fans even managed to get this development onto the trending page, which prompted a hilarious response from Markiplier:

I am retiring from the internet effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/xfxseCNsDs — Mark (@markiplier) December 3, 2020

Jokes aside; in what will come as a major source of relief for his fans, Markiplier has revealed that he has finally been discharged from the hospital and is now back home:

This resulted in a joyous response from his fans, who once again took over Twitter to celebrate his return.

Twitter celebrates the return of Markiplier from the hospital

Markiplier is one of the biggest YouTubers in today's digital age and has amassed millions of followers over the course of his career.

The 31-year-old YouTuber is also known to be extremely magnanimous, courtesy of his frequent charity live streams.

With 27.7 million subscribers today, he is one of the pioneers of content creation on YouTube. Moreover, he is also known to frequently collaborate with fellow YouTubers and good friends, Jacksepticeye and PewDiePie.

His exploits in gaming and philanthropy have earned him millions of fans, who were recently left worried after seeing him in the hospital.

In his second hospital update video above, he looked a lot better as he assured fans of his eventual discharge from the hospital:

"It does look like I will avoid surgery this time which is always a plus...so thanks everybody for caring and I really appreciate all the kind wishes"

He also dismissed the "conspiracy theory" surrounding pop tarts, which many fans believed were the reason behind his recent visit to the hospital.

Check out some of the reactions online as fans took to Twitter to celebrate Markiplier's return, with #heshome trending online:

welcome home bestie — lils 🍒¹ᵈ (@finelinenestor) December 4, 2020

please rest and drink water or do whatever u need to do to recover some more!!!! — unus || natalie 🖤 (@peeblespebble) December 4, 2020

HES HOME pic.twitter.com/sQ9II3OsiO — chris || missing unus annus (@koovichiuma) December 4, 2020

Yay! Glad you’re back. Brought some Pop Tarts to celebrate — Leonhart (@LeonhartYT) December 4, 2020

welcome home buddy :] pic.twitter.com/tU9qCT7d0H — elliot is simply vibing (@crabbycrabzz) December 4, 2020

I'm gonna do a victory dance-pic.twitter.com/5LPboKkNuP — keziah ♡'s wilford ツ (@bunziplier) December 4, 2020

#heshome please rest up and shit more !!!!!!! 🥺💞💕💖💕💖💕💖💖💕💖💕💕💖💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💕💖💖💕💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💕💖💕💖💖💕💖💕💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖💕 pic.twitter.com/IgIuMkeE5O — disparity was here ☂︎⧖ (@namgiguk) December 4, 2020

#heshome i hope youre feelin better mark!! we love you!! pic.twitter.com/5lkmR9xZLZ — merry christmas you filthy robot 🎄 (@vansurfchamp) December 4, 2020

As the celebratory messages continue to come in thick and fast, Markiplier's fans will now be looking forward to seeing him take over YouTube once again.