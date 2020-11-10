"I'm pretty passionate about fashion": Corpse Husband shares his merchandise ideas 

The internet's favorite mystery man, Corpse Husband, recently opened up on stream about his ideas for an official line of merchandise.

A few days back, the 23-year old YouTuber released an audio clip where he spoke about his plans of launching 'simple' merchandise, which left fans excited. Now, he has provided a bit more detail about what fans can expect from his upcoming merchandise, which is likely to include black hoodies and beanies.

Corpse Husband also revealed that he is pretty passionate about fashion and stated that he would love to come up with a more complex range of merchandise by next year.

However, as a means to kickstart things, his focus is currently on releasing simple yet fashionable merchandise, which is sure to strike a chord with his millions of fans across the globe.

Corpse Husband merchandise is set to arrive soon

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, who has won over the entire internet with his faceless identity, mysterious persona, and deep and characteristic voice.

His popularity today is a far cry from his early days as a Horror Narrator, as his recent Among Us streams have catapulted him towards global stardom.

Corpse Husband's unprecedented rise over the past few weeks certainly bodes well for him, and fans just can't seem to get enough of his camaraderie with streamers such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno, his music, and of course, his fashion sense.

Speaking about the latter, Corpse Husband recently shared his ideas and designs for an official merchandise launch, which could release very soon:

"I'm getting merch figured out guys, a lot of people keep asking for it. I'm actually pretty passionate about fashion, believe it or not, so I wanted to put something out that I'm like super, super proud of, and that's like super complex."

He also spoke about the complexities involved in producing merchandise on a mass level, on account of which his focus is currently on releasing simple merch:

"Turns out, doing that on a mass level takes like months of production, and I want to give you guys like something to start out with."

"So I think I'm going to start out with like very, very simple like black hoodie merch and beanies and stuff like that like simple designs. Probably it's just gonna say Corpse on it or something...I just want to have something official now, yeah, and at least good quality to wear. "

Corpse Husband ends on a rather melancholic note, as he jokes about his relevancy in upcoming months, which could end up determining the success of his merchandise:

"It might start out a little rough, okay, but give me time, it will improve...if I'm even still relevant in like a couple of weeks. "

His recent revelation certainly left fans excited as they enthusiastically responded to Corpse Husband-themed merchandise:

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

