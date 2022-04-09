"I'm starting to miss WoW": Asmongold teases WoW return, receives mixed response on Twitter

Asmongold may finally be ready to return to World of Warcraft, according to recent reports. The streamer, well-known for playing the MMO for years, has grown increasingly frustrated by the game since the last few patches.

A few days after ranting about the game being in a sorry state, he may ultimately return to the MMO, as he tweeted that he misses the game. Though he has specified no date, the tweet led to some decidedly mixed responses on Twitter.

Zack @Asmongold I'm starting to miss playing WoW, I think it's time to come back soon

Asmongold returning to World of Warcraft? It’s more likely than you’d think

Just a few days ago, Asmongold was ranting about the game, talking about Activision Blizzard releasing the same content in every patch. Despite that, it does seem like he is, at the very least, interested in giving the game another try.

It’s an MMO the streamer has spent an incredible amount of his time playing. Despite the game making it harder to acquire tier gear and patch after patch being disappointing, that’s not enough to drive Asmongold away for good.

There’s no telling what caught Asmongold’s eye, but some have been enjoying their time in the latest update. Despite the streamer ranting about how frustrating the game has ultimately been, his thoughts on the game appear to have softened a bit.

Asmongold’s fans undecided on his return to WoW

For many players, it’s hard to stay away from World of Warcraft. Even when frustrated, they find themselves returning to the game, whether to see friends, or simply because they’ve already devoted years to the game. There are also some who just hate the game now without exception.

Rich Campbell, a fellow OTK member, also spoke about missing the game.

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell @Asmongold I've been having the same feeling. It's been almost 2 years for me

Quite a few users on Twitter pointed out that they’ve been enjoying the latest patch, Patch 9.2, with others saying it’s the most fun they’ve had in the game in a long time.

SquareOFortune @SquareOFortune @TaliesinEvitel @Asmongold Agreed. I've caught myself playing more this patch than I have since 8.0. Feels like there's less mechanical friction before I can just hop into the gameplay bits I enjoy.

Ex: Found out I needed a diff. leggo for M+ & just bought the mats & got right into a dungeon in minutes.

MrGM @MrGMYT @Asmongold There are 24 mounts from Protoform Synthesis alone, which is 9850 genesis motes. You've got plenty of content for the rest of the year right there!

Looking forward to seeing you play some WoW again, 9.2 is pretty decent

Dodsworth @DodsworthLIVE @Asmongold I've been having a great time playing and hanging out with my 6 month old :)

Not everyone agreed though. Even AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. also voiced his opinion, not looking forward to seeing more WoW from Asmongold.

Talnador of Maldraxxus @Shanetdevans @Asmongold Oh but you threw a big tantrum about it. That didn't last.

Others just say that they do not feel motivated enough to get back to the grind of World of Warcraft.

Brandon Williams @brandonwillyums @Asmongold I've been thinking about this daily for like a month now. But... I feel so unmotivated to do all the things just to catch back up. Is catching back up as much of a chore as I'm picturing it will be?

Ceelos @Ceelos2013 @Asmongold This is how I feel lately lol. Then I login and kinda don't want to do any of the starter zereth mortis stuff. I know if I unlock flying I'd start having more fun but yea. Kind of a drag.

Some on Twitter are just disappointed with the game in general, not finding it as fun as it used to be.

🔞 Phan Lanathel 🔞 @that_bunny_thot @Asmongold I tried. Shadowlands was on sale and I couldn't even make it passed the second zone. It's been almost 2 years since I left and I haven't been able to care since

One Simpsons meme seemed accurate, as many WoW players ultimately return to the game, no matter what.

Some on Twitter accused the streamer of having Stockholm Syndrome, returning to a game he had just complained about.

Bork @BorkyZA @Asmongold @SoCalZork Thanks for confirming that it is stockholm syndrome

A Twitter user was just glad to see him streaming, regardless of what he decides to play, as long as he’s happy doing it.

Kyoji @Kyoji_FFXIV @Asmongold I support whatever you decide to do, we all know the best content comes from when you're enjoying yourself and are fully engaged.

It may not even happen anytime soon. There’s no date on when the streamer will return to the game, so his fans will just have to keep an eye on what he’s doing on Twitch unless an official announcement is made.

Edited by Saman