"I'm starting to miss WoW": Asmongold teases WoW return, receives mixed response on Twitter

Asmongold may finally be ready to return to World of Warcraft, according to recent reports. The streamer, well-known for playing the MMO for years, has grown increasingly frustrated by the game since the last few patches.
A few days after ranting about the game being in a sorry state, he may ultimately return to the MMO, as he tweeted that he misses the game. Though he has specified no date, the tweet led to some decidedly mixed responses on Twitter.
Asmongold returning to World of Warcraft? It’s more likely than you’d think
Just a few days ago, Asmongold was ranting about the game, talking about Activision Blizzard releasing the same content in every patch. Despite that, it does seem like he is, at the very least, interested in giving the game another try.
It’s an MMO the streamer has spent an incredible amount of his time playing. Despite the game making it harder to acquire tier gear and patch after patch being disappointing, that’s not enough to drive Asmongold away for good.
There’s no telling what caught Asmongold’s eye, but some have been enjoying their time in the latest update. Despite the streamer ranting about how frustrating the game has ultimately been, his thoughts on the game appear to have softened a bit.
Asmongold’s fans undecided on his return to WoW
For many players, it’s hard to stay away from World of Warcraft. Even when frustrated, they find themselves returning to the game, whether to see friends, or simply because they’ve already devoted years to the game. There are also some who just hate the game now without exception.
Rich Campbell, a fellow OTK member, also spoke about missing the game.
Quite a few users on Twitter pointed out that they’ve been enjoying the latest patch, Patch 9.2, with others saying it’s the most fun they’ve had in the game in a long time.
Not everyone agreed though. Even AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. also voiced his opinion, not looking forward to seeing more WoW from Asmongold.
Others just say that they do not feel motivated enough to get back to the grind of World of Warcraft.
Some on Twitter are just disappointed with the game in general, not finding it as fun as it used to be.
One Simpsons meme seemed accurate, as many WoW players ultimately return to the game, no matter what.
Some on Twitter accused the streamer of having Stockholm Syndrome, returning to a game he had just complained about.
A Twitter user was just glad to see him streaming, regardless of what he decides to play, as long as he’s happy doing it.
It may not even happen anytime soon. There’s no date on when the streamer will return to the game, so his fans will just have to keep an eye on what he’s doing on Twitch unless an official announcement is made.