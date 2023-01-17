"I respect console players now": Overwatch 2 pro reacts to epic showdown between PC and Xbox players

Although Overwatch 2 is available on all major platforms, the number of PC players is much higher than those on other platforms. This is probably why it has been considered more of a PC game for the most part.

The gaming community has a never-ending debate where members have been arguing about which platform is better. All this while, there's been a common notion that PC players are better. But in a recent twist of events, that debate might have been settled altogether.

Overwatch 2 console players test team of professional players

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



CONTROLLER VS MNK



Streamer CONSOLE VS PCCONTROLLER VS MNKStreamer @Jay3OW has done something incredible, putting an Overwatch contenders team on PC vs. a killer team of console kids... so who is truly better? CONSOLE VS PCCONTROLLER VS MNKStreamer @Jay3OW has done something incredible, putting an Overwatch contenders team on PC vs. a killer team of console kids... so who is truly better? https://t.co/77X4uFGsP1

Christopher "Jay3" Pavloff, a popular Overwatch 2 professional, tried to get an answer to the question of who's better: PC or console players. To settle the debate, he organized a small showdown between a team of five console players and WISP.

What could have been a one-sided affair turned out to be an interesting match-up. While WISP, a North American professional Overwatch team, won the showdown, the other team did manage to put up a strong fight. The rules were simple. The first team to reach three points would win. WISP clinched the first match, but the console players equalized in the next. Although they went on to lose two consecutive matches, they put up a valiant fight.

While this instance doesn't settle the never-ending debate, it proves that players on both platforms can be equally good. WISP is a professional team that constantly participates in scrims, so, understandably, they would perform well.

However, the team playing on consoles has not participated in scrimmages together, and two out of the five players had to be replaced at the last moment. Taking these factors into account, the console team was understandably somewhat disadvantaged during the Overwatch 2 showdown.

The result of the match does manage to even the score of the larger debate revolving around PC and consoles. Thus, it would be incorrect to label either platform as being better, as most results depend on the respective player's skills.

That said, it's unlikely that this debate will be settled anytime soon. Overwatch 2 is one of the few shooting games competitively played on consoles, and until more competitive titles make it to this platform, it's unlikely that this debate will be settled.

Counter-Strike Global Offensive made a brief appearance, while Valorant is yet to make it to consoles altogether.

Poll : 0 votes