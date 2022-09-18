"I took him to Chili's" - Sodapoppin speaks about his creepy experience with a stalker

While appearing on DKane’s “Hatewatchers” stream, Chance “Sodapoppin” spoke about his encounter with a stalker. The person, in particular, drove a long way to meet the streamer and even stayed at his house for a few days.

Despite being an uncomfortable incident, Sodapoppin was honest and unfazed in his retelling. Shared on September 17, the streamer revealed:

“He walked in the door and said ‘Hey man, I drove so long’, I said cool, hey, let me take you, I took him to Chili’s, just me and him.”

Sodapoppin revisits a creepy stalker interaction on DKane’s stream

(Clip begins at 27:20)

DKane asked Sodapoppin if he ever had an acrimonious conversation with someone living with him. This led to the latter talking about a stalker who ended up staying at his house for a few days. He stated:

“I don’t like talking about it, because, I bet this motherf**ker gets off on hearing this story about him, it’s his entire claim to fame, but it’s still an interesting story nonetheless.”

Sodapoppin stated how much the stalker had traveled to meet him. He revealed:

"Random people started showing up, and one of them showed up, he drove 18 hours to the house, he just walked in the door and said ‘Hey man, I drove so long’, I said cool, hey, let me take you, I took him to Chili’s, just me and him.”

Chance stated that although the person was a little weird, he seemed normal enough. Considering how long he'd driven, the streamer decided to let him stay the night at his condo. He stated:

“This went on for a long time, and eventually, the next day came by, and he’s like, ‘I’m too tired to drive’, and that’s fine. All right, whatever, one more day, I’m streaming, do your thing. Nick had enough, Nick’s left, said ‘I’m not staying in the house with this f**king weirdo, no offense’.”

Sodapoppin explained how he and fellow tenants couldn't ask the guy to leave. However, the group managed to resolve the situation with the assistance of Nmplol's former partner. He divulged:

“I don’t have the balls to do it, but Nick’s (Nmplol) ex, had to come in, and basically, the police were almost getting brought in. . .”

Prior to addressing the incident, the streamer emphasized how this was before a bunch of “psychos” started harassing streamers, and people were more candid about their personal lives. He highlighted an instance where he revealed his parents' address and fans would send him pizzas.

Chance further spoke about how people had located his condo and begun to show up at the location. He bet his audience that nobody could find his address. However, that turned out to be a bad idea. He stated:

“Now, someone was taunted. And they went through, we did a video where we drove to Chili’s, and then calculated the time, and drove to McDonald's, and calculated the time, to get to McDonald's. They also saw in another video, you could look out the window, and see the coloring of our roof.”

Reddit responds to Sodapoppin’s tale of “The Creature”

“The Creature” is how this stalker is known around Twitch and Reddit. However, he is allegedly banned from the platform. A few people mentioned it, with one stating that he still lurks in LiveStreamFails, hoping to get famous.

Others pointed out that this person still follows Sodapoppin on Twitch and is a known streamsniper.

A few users offered more details about the stalker. Meanwhile, the original poster of this clip offered further context about the stream, as did another Redditor.

While many enjoyed the podcast in general, it was also a fascinating look into the early days of Twitch, when content creators began to embrace their popularity.

