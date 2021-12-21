"I didn't touch the sink": xQc narrates horrifying anecdote about mold-infested pasta to Sykkuno 

Felix "xQc" Lengyel isn't the most hygienic Twitch streamer ever. During a recent streaming session with Sykkuno and others, the popular content creator revealed a rather unappetizing anecdote about mold-infested pasta in his old house.

The streamer has always shown a lack of care towards cleanliness, with fans seeing the utter mess he streams in every day. Yet, his latest story takes the cake for the most stomach-turning story from him.

xQc reveals disgusting anecdote about a one month old mold-infested pasta in his home sink

During a recent stream, xQc and his friends, which also included Sykkuno, talked about mold forming on food when they leave it alone for way too long. The conversation started when Felix talked about him liking hummus because it can produce mold the quickest if he left it on the floor.

"After a week, it has a lot of mold."

But Sykkuno was rather more concerned about the fact that the fellow streamer left food out for way too long.

"You leave it out on the counter for a week?"

xQc replied by stating that he left it out on the floor, which caused a lot of disgusting reactions from the streamers and his Twitch chat as well. Here's when xQc narrated the story about him not cleaning up a weird milk and noodle recipe, which he made like carbonara pasta for a month back in his old apartment.

"I left it in the pot, and I left it inside the sink, and set is aside for more than a month, and evidently it smelled like garbage."

He further explained:

"I put a big a** garbage bag over the whole sink, and I didn't cook, I didn't touch the sink. After a month, I took it out, and there was this big a** dome of like foam, it was like mold that started like flying."

The entire stream was laughing at the awful picture xQc tried to paint of his sink. Sykkuno even asked why he never dumped the pasta to which Felix replied that it was disgusting, leading to more laughter.

xQc shows off the mess he streams in every day

If fans needed any more evidence about xQc's lack of hygiene, they don't have to look too far. Felix recently showcased his streaming room, filled with lots of takeout deliveries and drinks around his desk and on the floor.

While his girlfriend Adept demanded him to clean his room, Felix didn't feel the room was in that bad of a shape. Twitch chat watched in horror at the amount of garbage he lived in.

"It's not even that bad."

In the end, it seems like his fans will agree that the former Overwatch pro might want to spend some valuable time on making sure he cleans every now and then, because as of right now, they believe that he's living in a mess.

Edited by Saman