"I am unmade in the image of my twin": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1060 (Sunday, June 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 1, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge enjoys significant popularity among the global community of League of Legends players. To arrive at the correct solution, one must possess a solid understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this widely played multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1060th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I am unmade in the image of my twin."
Seraphine, Morgana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1060th edition (June 1, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 1, 2025, are:
- Classic: Seraphine
- Quote: Morgana
- Ability: Thresh; Bonus: E (Flay)
- Emoji: Twisted Fate
- Splash Art: Shen; Bonus: Surgeon Shen
The Classic LoLdle from June 1, 2025, features Seraphine as the answer. The clue about the Quote puzzle is associated with Morgana, a champion frequently selected for the Support position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is identified within Thresh's E ability, known as "Flay." The Emoji puzzle indicates Twisted Fate, while the Splash Art corresponds to Shen's Surgeon skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1059 (May 31): K'Sante, Zoe, Warwick, Zeri, Camille
- LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
- LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
- LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
- LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
- LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
- LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
- LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
The answers to the 1061st edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 2, 2025.
