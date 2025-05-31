"Y'know, there's not enough unicorns here!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1059 (Saturday, May 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 31, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gone viral with the worldwide community of players for League of Legends. To solve it correctly, one must have a pretty good grasp of the lore tied to the champions in that popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1059th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Y'know, there's not enough unicorns here!!"

K'Sante, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1059th edition (May 31, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 31, 2025, are:

Classic : K'Sante

: K'Sante Quote : Zoe

: Zoe Ability : Warwick; Bonus : E (Primal Howl)

: Warwick; : E (Primal Howl) Emoji : Zeri

: Zeri Splash Art: Camille; Bonus: iG Camille

The Classic LoLdle from May 31, 2025, is K'Sante. The hint regarding the Quote puzzle relates to Zoe, a champion who is often picked for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Warwick's E ability, called the "Primal Howl." The Emoji puzzle belongs to Zeri; the Splash Art relates to the iG skin of Camille.

Also read: LoL patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1058 (May 30) : Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz

: Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz LoLdle 1057 (May 29) : LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear

: LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear LoLdle 1056 (May 28) : Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo

: Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo LoLdle 1055 (May 27) : Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu

: Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu LoLdle 1054 (May 26) : Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner

: Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner LoLdle 1053 (May 25) : Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser

: Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser LoLdle 1052 (May 24) : Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger

: Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger LoLdle 1051 (May 23) : Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate

: Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate LoLdle 1050 (May 22) : Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne

: Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled

The answers to the 1060th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 1, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

