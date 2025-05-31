  • home icon
  • "Y'know, there's not enough unicorns here!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1059 (Saturday, May 31, 2025)

"Y'know, there's not enough unicorns here!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1059 (Saturday, May 31, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 31, 2025 07:15 GMT
iG Camille in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
iG Camille in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 31, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gone viral with the worldwide community of players for League of Legends. To solve it correctly, one must have a pretty good grasp of the lore tied to the champions in that popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1059th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Y'know, there's not enough unicorns here!!"

K'Sante, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1059th edition (May 31, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 31, 2025, are:

  • Classic: K'Sante
  • Quote: Zoe
  • Ability: Warwick; Bonus: E (Primal Howl)
  • Emoji: Zeri
  • Splash Art: Camille; Bonus: iG Camille

The Classic LoLdle from May 31, 2025, is K'Sante. The hint regarding the Quote puzzle relates to Zoe, a champion who is often picked for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Warwick's E ability, called the "Primal Howl." The Emoji puzzle belongs to Zeri; the Splash Art relates to the iG skin of Camille.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1058 (May 30): Yasuo, Kayn, Jhin, Janna, Vel'Koz
  • LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
  • LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
  • LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
The answers to the 1060th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 1, 2025.

