"Such a gracious host!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1058 (Friday, May 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 30, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has achieved considerable acclaim within the global League of Legends community. To engage successfully, participants must possess a robust understanding of the lore associated with the champions from the renowned multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1058th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Such a gracious host!"
Yasuo, Kayn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1058th edition (May 30, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 30, 2025, are:
- Classic: Yasuo
- Quote: Kayn
- Ability: Jhin; Bonus: R (Curtain Call)
- Emoji: Janna
- Splash Art: Vel'Koz; Bonus: Battlecast Vel'Koz
The answer to the Classic LoLdle from May 30, 2025, is Yasuo. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Kayn, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Jhin's R ability, known as the "Curtain Call." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Janna, while the Splash Art pertains to the Battlecast skin of Vel'Koz.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1057 (May 29): LeBlanc, Soraka, Lissandra, Veigar, Volibear
- LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
- LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
- LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
- LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
- LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
The answers to the 1059th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 31, 2025.
