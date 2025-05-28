  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1057 (Thursday, May 29, 2025)

"No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1057 (Thursday, May 29, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 28, 2025 22:00 GMT
Runeguard Volibear in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Runeguard Volibear in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 29, 2025, are now available. The daily challenge of LoLdle has garnered significant recognition within the worldwide League of Legends community. To participate effectively, individuals must have a comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions from the well-known multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1057th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

LeBlanc, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1057th edition (May 29, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 29, 2025, are:

  • Classic: LeBlanc
  • Quote: Soraka
  • Ability: Lissandra; Bonus: W (Ring of Frost)
  • Emoji: Veigar
  • Splash Art: Volibear; Bonus: Runeguard Volibear

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated May 29, 2025, is LeBlanc. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Soraka, a champion commonly selected for the Support position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Lissandra's W ability, referred to as the "Ring of Frost." The Emoji puzzle relates to Veigar, whereas the Splash Art is linked to the Runeguard skin of Volibear.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
  • LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
  • LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
  • LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
  • LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
  • LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
  • LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
Ad

The answers to the 1058th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 30, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications