"No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1057 (Thursday, May 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 29, 2025, are now available. The daily challenge of LoLdle has garnered significant recognition within the worldwide League of Legends community. To participate effectively, individuals must have a comprehensive grasp of the lore related to the champions from the well-known multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1057th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
LeBlanc, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1057th edition (May 29, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 29, 2025, are:
- Classic: LeBlanc
- Quote: Soraka
- Ability: Lissandra; Bonus: W (Ring of Frost)
- Emoji: Veigar
- Splash Art: Volibear; Bonus: Runeguard Volibear
The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated May 29, 2025, is LeBlanc. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Soraka, a champion commonly selected for the Support position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Lissandra's W ability, referred to as the "Ring of Frost." The Emoji puzzle relates to Veigar, whereas the Splash Art is linked to the Runeguard skin of Volibear.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1056 (May 28): Ryze, Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Diana, Yasuo
- LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
- LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
- LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
- LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
The answers to the 1058th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 30, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.