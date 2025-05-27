"There is no antidote for me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1056 (Wednesday, May 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 28, 2025, are now available. LoLdle's daily challenge has achieved considerable acclaim within the global League of Legends community. To engage successfully, participants must possess a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions from the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1056th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"There is no antidote for me"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Ryze, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1056th edition (May 28, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 28, 2025, are:
- Classic: Ryze
- Quote: Cassiopeia
- Ability: Mordekaiser; Bonus: E (Death's Grasp)
- Emoji: Diana
- Splash Art: Yasuo; Bonus: Battle Boss Yasuo
The answer to the Classic LoLdle from May 28, 2025, is Ryze. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Cassiopeia, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Mordekaiser's E ability, known as "Death's Grasp." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Diana, while the Splash Art is associated with Yasuo's Battle Boss skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
- LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
- LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
- LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
The answers to the 1057th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 29, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.