  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "There is no antidote for me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1056 (Wednesday, May 28, 2025)

"There is no antidote for me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1056 (Wednesday, May 28, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 27, 2025 21:44 GMT
Battle Boss Yasuo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Battle Boss Yasuo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 28, 2025, are now available. LoLdle's daily challenge has achieved considerable acclaim within the global League of Legends community. To engage successfully, participants must possess a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions from the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1056th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"There is no antidote for me"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ryze, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1056th edition (May 28, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 28, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Ryze
  • Quote: Cassiopeia
  • Ability: Mordekaiser; Bonus: E (Death's Grasp)
  • Emoji: Diana
  • Splash Art: Yasuo; Bonus: Battle Boss Yasuo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle from May 28, 2025, is Ryze. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Cassiopeia, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Mordekaiser's E ability, known as "Death's Grasp." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Diana, while the Splash Art is associated with Yasuo's Battle Boss skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1055 (May 27): Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu
  • LoLdle 1054 (May 26): Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner
  • LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
  • LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
  • LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
  • LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
  • LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
Ad

The answers to the 1057th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 29, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications