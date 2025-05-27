"There is no antidote for me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1056 (Wednesday, May 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 28, 2025, are now available. LoLdle's daily challenge has achieved considerable acclaim within the global League of Legends community. To engage successfully, participants must possess a thorough understanding of the lore associated with the champions from the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1056th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"There is no antidote for me"

Ryze, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1056th edition (May 28, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 28, 2025, are:

Classic : Ryze

: Ryze Quote : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Ability : Mordekaiser; Bonus : E (Death's Grasp)

: Mordekaiser; : E (Death's Grasp) Emoji : Diana

: Diana Splash Art: Yasuo; Bonus: Battle Boss Yasuo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle from May 28, 2025, is Ryze. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Cassiopeia, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Mordekaiser's E ability, known as "Death's Grasp." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Diana, while the Splash Art is associated with Yasuo's Battle Boss skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1055 (May 27) : Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu

: Akshan, Braum, Varus, Rengar, Lulu LoLdle 1054 (May 26) : Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner

: Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner LoLdle 1053 (May 25) : Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser

: Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser LoLdle 1052 (May 24) : Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger

: Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger LoLdle 1051 (May 23) : Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate

: Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate LoLdle 1050 (May 22) : Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne

: Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne LoLdle 1049 (May 21) : Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled

: Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled LoLdle 1048 (May 20) : Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo

: Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

The answers to the 1057th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 29, 2025.

