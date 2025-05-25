  • home icon
  • "If light travels so fast": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1054 (Monday, May 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 25, 2025 21:52 GMT
Default Skarner in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Default Skarner in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 26, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has achieved considerable acclaim within the global League of Legends community. To effectively engage in LoLdle, participants must possess a thorough understanding of the lore surrounding the champions in the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1054th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"If light travels so fast, how come it’s never caught a ninja?"

Lissandra, Shen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1054th edition (May 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 26, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Lissandra
  • Quote: Shen
  • Ability: Shaco; Bonus: Q (Deceive)
  • Emoji: Hecarim
  • Splash Art: Skarner; Bonus: Default Skarner

The answer to the Classic LoLdle from May 26, 2025, is Lissandra. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Shen, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Shaco's Q ability, known as "Deceive." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Hecarim, while the Splash Art is associated with Skarner's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1053 (May 25): Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
  • LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
  • LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
  • LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
  • LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
  • LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
  • LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
The answers to the 1055th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 27, 2025.

