"Okay": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1053 (Sunday, May 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 25, 2025, are now available. Among the worldwide community of League of Legends fans, LoLdle has garnered significant recognition. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, players must comprehensively understand the lore of the champions present in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1053rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Okay."
Nami, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1053rd edition (May 25, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 25, 2025, are:
- Classic: Nami
- Quote: Amumu
- Ability: Shyvana; Bonus: W (Burnout)
- Emoji: Jhin
- Splash Art: Mordekaiser; Bonus: Dark Star Mordekaiser
The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated May 25, 2025, is Nami. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Amumu, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Shyvana's W ability, referred to as "Burnout." The Emoji puzzle is related to Jhin, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Mordekaiser's Dark Star skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
- LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
The answers to the 1054th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 26, 2025.
