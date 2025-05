"Okay": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1053 (Sunday, May 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 25, 2025, are now available. Among the worldwide community of League of Legends fans, LoLdle has garnered significant recognition. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, players must comprehensively understand the lore of the champions present in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1053rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Okay."

Nami, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1053rd edition (May 25, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 25, 2025, are:

Classic : Nami

: Nami Quote : Amumu

: Amumu Ability : Shyvana; Bonus : W (Burnout)

: Shyvana; : W (Burnout) Emoji : Jhin

: Jhin Splash Art: Mordekaiser; Bonus: Dark Star Mordekaiser

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated May 25, 2025, is Nami. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Amumu, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Shyvana's W ability, referred to as "Burnout." The Emoji puzzle is related to Jhin, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Mordekaiser's Dark Star skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1052 (May 24) : Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger

: Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger LoLdle 1051 (May 23) : Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate

: Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate LoLdle 1050 (May 22) : Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne

: Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne LoLdle 1049 (May 21) : Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled

: Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled LoLdle 1048 (May 20) : Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo

: Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

The answers to the 1054th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 26, 2025.

