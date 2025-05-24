  • home icon
"Okay": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1053 (Sunday, May 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 24, 2025 22:16 GMT
Dark Star Mordekaiser in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Dark Star Mordekaiser in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 25, 2025, are now available. Among the worldwide community of League of Legends fans, LoLdle has garnered significant recognition. To successfully participate in this daily challenge, players must comprehensively understand the lore of the champions present in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1053rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Okay."

Nami, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1053rd edition (May 25, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 25, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Nami
  • Quote: Amumu
  • Ability: Shyvana; Bonus: W (Burnout)
  • Emoji: Jhin
  • Splash Art: Mordekaiser; Bonus: Dark Star Mordekaiser

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated May 25, 2025, is Nami. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Amumu, a champion commonly selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Shyvana's W ability, referred to as "Burnout." The Emoji puzzle is related to Jhin, whereas the Splash Art is connected to Mordekaiser's Dark Star skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1052 (May 24): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1051 (May 23): Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
  • LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
  • LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
  • LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
  • LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
  • LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
  • LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
The answers to the 1054th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 26, 2025.

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077's Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz.

