"I’ve got quite a few tricks": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1052 (Saturday, May 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 24, 2025, are now available. Within the global community of League of Legends enthusiasts, LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, players must thoroughly understand the lore associated with the champions featured in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1052nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I’ve got quite a few tricks up my cape."

Orianna, Akshan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1052nd edition (May 24, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 24, 2025, are:

Classic : Orianna

: Orianna Quote : Akshan

: Akshan Ability : K'Sante; Bonus : W (Path Maker)

: K'Sante; : W (Path Maker) Emoji : Ornn

: Ornn Splash Art: Heimerdinger; Bonus: Piltover Customs Heimerdinger

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 24, 2025, is Orianna. The hint about the Quote puzzle is connected to Akshan, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from K'Sante's W ability, known as "Path Maker." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Ornn, while the Splash Art is associated with Heimerdinger's Piltover Customs skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1051 (May 23) : Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate

: Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate LoLdle 1050 (May 22) : Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne

: Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne LoLdle 1049 (May 21) : Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled

: Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled LoLdle 1048 (May 20) : Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo

: Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

The answers to the 1053rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 25, 2025.

