"Our spears are precise": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1051 (Friday, May 23, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 22, 2025 21:32 GMT
Pulsefire Twisted Fate in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Pulsefire Twisted Fate in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for May 23, 2025, are now available. Among worldwide fans of League of Legends, LoLdle has garnered significant recognition. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, players must be deeply familiar with the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1051st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Our spears are precise."

Azir, Kalista, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1051st edition (May 23, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 23, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Azir
  • Quote: Kalista
  • Ability: Darius; Bonus: Q (Decimate)
  • Emoji: Thresh
  • Splash Art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Pulsefire Twisted Fate

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 23, 2025, is Azir. The clue regarding the Quote puzzle relates to Kalista, a champion often selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Darius' Q ability, referred to as "Decimate." The Emoji puzzle is related to Thresh, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to the Pulsefire skin of Twisted Fate.

Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
  • LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
  • LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
  • LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
  • LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
  • LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
  • LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
The answers to the 1052nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 24, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
