"Our spears are precise": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1051 (Friday, May 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 23, 2025, are now available. Among worldwide fans of League of Legends, LoLdle has garnered significant recognition. To successfully partake in this daily challenge, players must be deeply familiar with the lore surrounding the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1051st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Our spears are precise."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Azir, Kalista, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1051st edition (May 23, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 23, 2025, are:
- Classic: Azir
- Quote: Kalista
- Ability: Darius; Bonus: Q (Decimate)
- Emoji: Thresh
- Splash Art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Pulsefire Twisted Fate
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for May 23, 2025, is Azir. The clue regarding the Quote puzzle relates to Kalista, a champion often selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Darius' Q ability, referred to as "Decimate." The Emoji puzzle is related to Thresh, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to the Pulsefire skin of Twisted Fate.
Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1050 (May 22): Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
The answers to the 1052nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 24, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.