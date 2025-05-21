"Why so serious?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1050 (Thursday, May 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 22, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among global enthusiasts of League of Legends. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a deep understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1050th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Why so serious?"

Nasus, Shaco, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1050th edition (May 22, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 22, 2025, are:

Classic : Nasus

: Nasus Quote : Shaco

: Shaco Ability : Diana; Bonus : Passive (Moonsilver Blade)

: Diana; : Passive (Moonsilver Blade) Emoji : Qiyana

: Qiyana Splash Art: Nocturne; Bonus: Ravager Nocturne

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 22, 2025, is Nasus. The hint about the Quote puzzle pertains to Shaco, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Diana's Passive ability, known as "Moonsilver Blade." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Qiyana, while the Splash Art is associated with Nocturne's Ravager skin.

Also read - LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1049 (May 21) : Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled

: Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled LoLdle 1048 (May 20) : Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo

: Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17) : Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

: Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas LoLdle 1044 (May 16) : Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean

: Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean LoLdle 1043 (May 15) : Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal

: Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal LoLdle 1042 (May 14) : Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana

: Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana LoLdle 1041 (May 13) : Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax

: Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax LoLdle 1040 (May 12) : Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai

: Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai LoLdle 1039 (May 11) : Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin

: Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath

The answers to the 1051st edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 23, 2025.

