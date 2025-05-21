"Why so serious?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1050 (Thursday, May 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 22, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among global enthusiasts of League of Legends. To effectively engage in this daily challenge, participants must possess a deep understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1050th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Why so serious?"
Nasus, Shaco, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1050th edition (May 22, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 22, 2025, are:
- Classic: Nasus
- Quote: Shaco
- Ability: Diana; Bonus: Passive (Moonsilver Blade)
- Emoji: Qiyana
- Splash Art: Nocturne; Bonus: Ravager Nocturne
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 22, 2025, is Nasus. The hint about the Quote puzzle pertains to Shaco, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle originates from Diana's Passive ability, known as "Moonsilver Blade." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Qiyana, while the Splash Art is associated with Nocturne's Ravager skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1049 (May 21): Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled
- LoLdle 1048 (May 20): Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 1047 (May 19): Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett
- LoLdle 1046 (May 18): Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar
- LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas
- LoLdle 1044 (May 16): Gangplank, Zeri, Kog'Maw, Ekko, Zilean
- LoLdle 1043 (May 15): Braum, Leona, Teemo, Alistar, Ezreal
- LoLdle 1042 (May 14): Ashe, Pyke, Viktor, Irelia, Shyvana
- LoLdle 1041 (May 13): Twisted Fate, Urgot, Leona, Wukong, Jax
- LoLdle 1040 (May 12): Kayn, Zac, Brand, Swain, Maokai
- LoLdle 1039 (May 11): Brand, Xin Zhao, Fizz, Trundle, Jhin
- LoLdle 1038 (May 10): Elise, Kindred, Ivern, Taric, Xerath
The answers to the 1051st edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 23, 2025.
