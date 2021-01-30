"I've been really considering it": Corpse Husband on the possibility of quitting YouTube

Corpse Husband recently shared a poignant message for fans. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards them and opened up on the possibility of quitting YouTube.

The 23-year-old YouTuber has been going through a rough patch lately, especially on the health front. His long-standing struggle with chronic illnesses seems to be worsening.

He left his fans quite emotional recently after sharing an audio clip on Twitter, where there was a noticeable strain in his voice.

Corpse Husband elaborated on the message from the audio clip in a recent Among Us stream. He appeared truly thankful to his fans, who have been instrumental in shaping his journey.

Corpse Husband explains why it's easier for him to quit YouTube

Corpse Husband has been encumbered by health issues all his life. The illnesses include fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, GERD, etc.

He seemed deflated recently when he updated fans about the severity of his chronic illness. This was concerning as he's usually been more hopeful regarding his YouTube career.

Having gone for a nerve conduction study, Corpse Husband revealed that he will most likely be in pain for the rest of his life, with timely injections being his only remedy. Ever since his visit, his mood has been a little off, leaving fans rightfully worried.

Here's what Corpse Husband had to say in his recent Among Us stream:

"Thank you guys for being here during this time when I'm really off. Ever since my initial health problems years ago, I've always kind of felt like I'm on borrowed time. Even if things end , even if I fall off and everything ends , I really appreciate what we've done already."

On the possibility of quitting YouTube, he had this to say:

"I'm going to reiterate; I'm not quitting but I've been feeling more than ever because nobody knows my name or face or anything like that. I can literally just like leave whenever I want. I have the opportunity to leave everything and that's not something a lot of people have and I've been really like considering it lately. "

Corpse Husband has made it very clear that he is not quitting immediately, but he has been considering it due to everything going on in his life.

Twitter was soon abuzz with fans extending their support to him. Here are some tweets on the same:

Yo, @Corpse_Husband, let's enjoy the ride for as long as it lasts, ok? 🔥



You know we are here if you need us, we got your back as much as you got ours and you helped a lot of people in #corpsetwt by just being there for us.#WeLoveYouCorpse 🖤 — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) January 30, 2021

stay for the positivity this community has. and like @Corpse_Husband said i want incite everyday... i want to try to stay chaotic even in the bad times! please corpse know we are here even if you leave forever bcuz you have created a wholesome community! we do truly love you! 🤍 — k 🖤 (@sunf1owervol14) January 30, 2021

whatever u decide to do remember we're always here to support you @corpse_husband , even if u decide to leave me and many others aren't going anywhere, okay ? <3 ily — amy 死 (@CORPSECVT) January 30, 2021

There has been a big thing on Corpse leaving (never said he was). If he does it’s his decision. In the livestream I saw a lot of people begging him not to leave. It’s not up to us. It’s up to whats good for him. So @Corpse_Husband whatever you decide to do I will support you💜💜 — A Pender (@AspensLemonade) January 30, 2021

we understand you have your reasons for wanting to leave, but hopefully you see that you have thousands of people who would love for you to stay 🖤🖤 whatever helps makes you okay is most important 🖤🖤 @Corpse_Husband — mimi 🥀🔪 (@michealla_x) January 30, 2021

@Corpse_Husband thanks for the stream dude. really had fun watching it 🖤 reminder that we wont ever leave your side even if you leave. we love you so much‼️🖤 — jasfer🌧 stream agoraphobic (@comicorpse) January 30, 2021

@Corpse_Husband if you ever want to leave do it, we'll be sad but we will respect your decision, always put yourself 1st<3 — 死 dia (@C0RPS3COR3) January 30, 2021

Even though his fans dread the possibility of him quitting streaming, a majority of them seem understanding enough to respect his decision and support him through it all.