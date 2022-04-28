×
"I didn't want to make anybody outright upset": Minecraft star Ranboo on finally coming out as gay

Minecraft streamer Ranboo has opened up about being gay and the internet showed overwhelming amounts of support (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Apr 28, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Feature

Ranboo, a Minecraft content creator with over 4 million followers and over 60 million views, recently opened up about being gay. After speculation about his sexual orientation started swirling, he came out publicly and published a straightforward tweet that started with “/srs,” slang for “serious.”

He then used his secondary account and thanked everyone for their support. Though the streamer did say he’s unlabeled, he is okay with the “gay” label.

“I didn’t want to make anyone outright upset, but I still wanted there to be like a little bit of ‘Ehhh’, and then just like, get them.”
/srs

Minecraft streamer Ranboo opens up about being gay

youtube-cover

After coming out via Twitter, a clip of the streamer went viral on YouTube, where he discussed coming out. He said the thought had been circulating in his mind for a while and that he was waiting for the right time.

“Seriously, I’ve been wanting to do that for months. I’ve just been waiting for a time, I thought, I thought, I’ve said some stuff that was gonna get like a little bit of ‘Ehhhh’, you know?”

In the clip, he said he was pleasantly shocked with how many people reached out on a positive note and all the support he’s been given since coming out. He said:

“You know, it’s been interesting because I never expected to be like, a big deal. If that makes sense? Not to say it was a big deal, but I just didn’t expect it to reach as far as it did. I had people DMing me, who I have not spoken to just being like, ‘Good on you!’”

On Twitter, Ranboo retweeted a variety of things he’s said in the past about the subject, followed by “how many more clues can I give.”

@smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give

The streamer said he doesn’t subscribe to a label but is perfectly fine being known as a gay person. This led to an overwhelming amount of support across social media.

Social media explodes with support for Ranboo

The support has been relentlessly positive for the Minecraft star. Several users on Twitter created artwork to celebrate the content creator coming out of the closet.

I’m late as usual but here’s a lil congrats drawing for the big man <3 coming out is wonderful!-#ranboo #ranboofanart #mcyt #mcytfanart https://t.co/0FaIK7SRix
ONE OF US ONE OF US ONE OF US#ranboo #ranboofanart #ranboocomingout https://t.co/7q2nmjHfkU
CONGRATS ON COMING OUT RANBOO!!!! MY STREAMER JUST LIKE ME FRRRR#ranbooart #ranboofanart https://t.co/7zSGTHxqPt
🫶🏳️‍🌈[ #ranboofanart #ranboocomingout rts belov + untag! ] https://t.co/nx5GTfybtr

Prominent streamers like Valkyrae reached out to the Minecraft content creator with uplifting comments.

@Ranboosaysstuff Proud of you☺️☺️☺️
@Ranboosaysstuff proud of you my man!
@Ranboosaysstuff Proud of you king!
@Ranboosaysstuff my man

One user noted that it was a typical Ranboo move, coming out using a thread where he highlighted all the various times he talked about men. He has been dropping hints all along. The audience didn't pick up on any of them till now.

ranboo coming out in a twitter thread linking every time he has commented on men is such a ranboo thing to do twitter.com/ranaltboo/stat…

All corners of the internet came out in support of the Minecraft streamer.

the difference in phil and tommy mentioning ranboo’s coming out 😭 https://t.co/gbqWm0anqQ
Ranboo coming out in a Twitter thread after a dnfer accused him of being straight was not on my bucket list honestly
ranboo has somehow explained his coming out without using the word gay once. not sure how he did it but congrats king um
coming out is never easy, especially not to millions of strangers on the internet. i feel super proud of ranboo! how cool to have such a kind, loving and clearly amazing person for other young lgbtq+ kids to look up to.
Ranboo coming out because of a heartstopper qna question means so much to me as a person. It makes me so happy that heartstopper has been playing such a big part in peoples coming out and ranboo getting the courage to officially become “one of us” is just soo. I adore him
YouTube was also filled with support for the Minecraft star (Image via Michael/YouTube)
Given that he is now publicly part of a massive global community, it remains to be seen what kind of advocacy efforts Ranboo backs. The community is quite hopeful that this new chapter for the streamer will be just as colorful as his past, if not more.

