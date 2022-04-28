"I didn't want to make anybody outright upset": Minecraft star Ranboo on finally coming out as gay

Ranboo, a Minecraft content creator with over 4 million followers and over 60 million views, recently opened up about being gay. After speculation about his sexual orientation started swirling, he came out publicly and published a straightforward tweet that started with “/srs,” slang for “serious.”

He then used his secondary account and thanked everyone for their support. Though the streamer did say he’s unlabeled, he is okay with the “gay” label.

“I didn’t want to make anyone outright upset, but I still wanted there to be like a little bit of ‘Ehhh’, and then just like, get them.”

Minecraft streamer Ranboo opens up about being gay

After coming out via Twitter, a clip of the streamer went viral on YouTube, where he discussed coming out. He said the thought had been circulating in his mind for a while and that he was waiting for the right time.

“Seriously, I’ve been wanting to do that for months. I’ve just been waiting for a time, I thought, I thought, I’ve said some stuff that was gonna get like a little bit of ‘Ehhhh’, you know?”

In the clip, he said he was pleasantly shocked with how many people reached out on a positive note and all the support he’s been given since coming out. He said:

“You know, it’s been interesting because I never expected to be like, a big deal. If that makes sense? Not to say it was a big deal, but I just didn’t expect it to reach as far as it did. I had people DMing me, who I have not spoken to just being like, ‘Good on you!’”

On Twitter, Ranboo retweeted a variety of things he’s said in the past about the subject, followed by “how many more clues can I give.”

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give

The streamer said he doesn’t subscribe to a label but is perfectly fine being known as a gay person. This led to an overwhelming amount of support across social media.

Social media explodes with support for Ranboo

The support has been relentlessly positive for the Minecraft star. Several users on Twitter created artwork to celebrate the content creator coming out of the closet.

Prominent streamers like Valkyrae reached out to the Minecraft content creator with uplifting comments.

One user noted that it was a typical Ranboo move, coming out using a thread where he highlighted all the various times he talked about men. He has been dropping hints all along. The audience didn't pick up on any of them till now.

breezy ༄ @bryyzzyy Ranbalt @ranaltboo @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give ranboo coming out in a twitter thread linking every time he has commented on men is such a ranboo thing to do twitter.com/ranaltboo/stat… ranboo coming out in a twitter thread linking every time he has commented on men is such a ranboo thing to do twitter.com/ranaltboo/stat…

All corners of the internet came out in support of the Minecraft streamer.

mils ✩˚.⋆ @thelorebitch the difference in phil and tommy mentioning ranboo’s coming out the difference in phil and tommy mentioning ranboo’s coming out 😭 https://t.co/gbqWm0anqQ

Kat ☎️ 🎈|| live laugh tstsw @SoullesKat Ranboo coming out in a Twitter thread after a dnfer accused him of being straight was not on my bucket list honestly Ranboo coming out in a Twitter thread after a dnfer accused him of being straight was not on my bucket list honestly

izzy @beetaunt ranboo has somehow explained his coming out without using the word gay once. not sure how he did it but congrats king um ranboo has somehow explained his coming out without using the word gay once. not sure how he did it but congrats king um

marley ☻ @spideybarness coming out is never easy, especially not to millions of strangers on the internet. i feel super proud of ranboo! how cool to have such a kind, loving and clearly amazing person for other young lgbtq+ kids to look up to. coming out is never easy, especially not to millions of strangers on the internet. i feel super proud of ranboo! how cool to have such a kind, loving and clearly amazing person for other young lgbtq+ kids to look up to.

¨̮ @taosflowers Ranboo coming out because of a heartstopper qna question means so much to me as a person. It makes me so happy that heartstopper has been playing such a big part in peoples coming out and ranboo getting the courage to officially become “one of us” is just soo. I adore him Ranboo coming out because of a heartstopper qna question means so much to me as a person. It makes me so happy that heartstopper has been playing such a big part in peoples coming out and ranboo getting the courage to officially become “one of us” is just soo. I adore him

YouTube was also filled with support for the Minecraft star (Image via Michael/YouTube)

Given that he is now publicly part of a massive global community, it remains to be seen what kind of advocacy efforts Ranboo backs. The community is quite hopeful that this new chapter for the streamer will be just as colorful as his past, if not more.

