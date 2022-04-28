"I didn't want to make anybody outright upset": Minecraft star Ranboo on finally coming out as gay

Ranboo, a Minecraft content creator with over 4 million followers and over 60 million views, recently opened up about being gay. After speculation about his sexual orientation started swirling, he came out publicly and published a straightforward tweet that started with “/srs,” slang for “serious.”
He then used his secondary account and thanked everyone for their support. Though the streamer did say he’s unlabeled, he is okay with the “gay” label.
“I didn’t want to make anyone outright upset, but I still wanted there to be like a little bit of ‘Ehhh’, and then just like, get them.”
Minecraft streamer Ranboo opens up about being gay
After coming out via Twitter, a clip of the streamer went viral on YouTube, where he discussed coming out. He said the thought had been circulating in his mind for a while and that he was waiting for the right time.
“Seriously, I’ve been wanting to do that for months. I’ve just been waiting for a time, I thought, I thought, I’ve said some stuff that was gonna get like a little bit of ‘Ehhhh’, you know?”
In the clip, he said he was pleasantly shocked with how many people reached out on a positive note and all the support he’s been given since coming out. He said:
“You know, it’s been interesting because I never expected to be like, a big deal. If that makes sense? Not to say it was a big deal, but I just didn’t expect it to reach as far as it did. I had people DMing me, who I have not spoken to just being like, ‘Good on you!’”
On Twitter, Ranboo retweeted a variety of things he’s said in the past about the subject, followed by “how many more clues can I give.”
The streamer said he doesn’t subscribe to a label but is perfectly fine being known as a gay person. This led to an overwhelming amount of support across social media.
Social media explodes with support for Ranboo
The support has been relentlessly positive for the Minecraft star. Several users on Twitter created artwork to celebrate the content creator coming out of the closet.
Prominent streamers like Valkyrae reached out to the Minecraft content creator with uplifting comments.
One user noted that it was a typical Ranboo move, coming out using a thread where he highlighted all the various times he talked about men. He has been dropping hints all along. The audience didn't pick up on any of them till now.
All corners of the internet came out in support of the Minecraft streamer.
Given that he is now publicly part of a massive global community, it remains to be seen what kind of advocacy efforts Ranboo backs. The community is quite hopeful that this new chapter for the streamer will be just as colorful as his past, if not more.