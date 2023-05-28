In the ongoing flagship event of Genshin Impact version 3.7, there is one game mode called Zero Hour Invokation, where players must duel other TCG challengers. In the second part of this game, fans must face Xingqiu and his deck, which includes Hu Tao, Xiao, and Xingqiu himself. They make a powerful combination and can be a formidable opponent.

This Genshin Impact guide includes some of the best decks players can choose for their duel against Xingqiu, along with some tips that can be helpful during the duel.

Genshin Impact: Best decks to use against Xingqiu in Zero Hour Invokation

1) Ganyu + Shenhe + Mona

The freeze team is powerful (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and arguably the most powerful deck available is the Freeze reaction team with Shenhe, Ganyu, and Mona. The lattermost is a great Hydro applicator, and her "Fast Action" switch passive also allows a player to trigger reactions faster. Shenhe and Ganyu can apply Cryo to keep the enemies frozen. All that's left is to keep attacking the opponents until they are all wiped out.

2) Ganyu + Electro Hypostasis + Flex

Ganyu and Electro Hypostasis are a good duo (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu and Electro Hypostasis are a powerful duo in this TCG event and can easily wipe out Xingqiu's deck. Amber is a good option for the last spot since she can cast her Elemental Burst immediately when needed, or you could go with Zhongli for shield. Choosing Ganyu as the first active member would be ideal since she can freeze Xingqiu right after he uses his Elemental Burst.

3) Zhongli + Ganyu + Maguu Kenki

This deck has a shielder and good damage dealers (Image via HoYoverse)

Another powerful deck in this Genshin Impact TCG event is Zhongli, Ganyu, and Maguu Kenki. The lattermost is a very good option if one wants to deal a good amount of single-target damage. In addition, Maguu Kenki can also summon Shadowsword, which deals Anemo or Cryo damage at the end of each turn.

At the same time, Ganyu is a powerful AoE damage dealer, and Zhongli is there to provide strong shields for damage absorption.

4) Zhongli + Flex + Flex

Zhongli has a powerful kit (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team, Genshin Impact players can pick any two cards to go with Zhongli since he can pretty much solo everyone. His card has one of the most powerful and defensive kits in Genius Invokation TCG. He can deploy a powerful shield with his Elemental Skill that can absorb a lot of incoming damage.

Zhongli can also summon a Stone Stele that deals Geo damage to enemies at the end of each turn. Additionally, his Elemental Burst can deal a good amount of single-target damage and apply Petrification, which will render the enemy immobile.

Few things to remember during the battle

The first thing to remember during the battle is to be careful of Xingqiu's Elemental Burst because it can create many problems. Another thing is to recognize the pattern. Whenever Xingqiu switches places, it will almost always be with Xiao, and he will be ready to cast his Elemental Burst immediately.

Finally, there are no time limits or requirements to finish the duel within a specific number of rounds, so Genshin Impact players can take their time and enjoy the game without rushing it.

Rewards

Zero Hour Invokation II rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the goals that Genshin Impact players must complete to obtain the rewards:

Complete a duel with this player at any difficulty

Invokation Coupons x200

Primogem x40

Mora x40,000

Complete a duel with this player at any difficulty and achieve victory

Invokation Coupons x100

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x2

Complete a duel with this player on "Serious Showdown" difficulty

Mora x20,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Note that the rewards' criteria are not to win the duel but only to complete them. Thus, Genshin Impact players can obtain the Primogems even if they lose the duel, which also applies to the "Serious Showdown" duel.

