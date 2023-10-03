Ice Poseidon vs. Johnny Somali: Who's the more popular IRL Kick streamer of 2023?

Johnny Somali and Ice Poseidon currently stand out as two of the most prominent streamers on the recently launched Kick platform. The former is relatively new to the streaming scene, while the latter is a much more established entity. While both creators have garnered significant attention and prominence, they have also become entangled in a string of controversies.

This article aims to examine who, between the two streamers, is currently leading the race.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Ice Poseidon vs. Johnny Somali - Who is more popular?

Paul Denino, aka Ice Poseidon, is an experienced figure in the world of streaming. In terms of popularity, he holds a prominent position as one of the top streamers on Kick, boasting more than 113K followers as of this writing. Additionally, across his various social media profiles, he has amassed an impressive following of 184K on X/Twitter and an additional 51K on Instagram.

In contrast, Johnny Somali is relatively new to the streaming scene, and while his following is not as extensive as some veterans, he has still garnered a modest yet commendable 10.7K followers on Kick. His presence on Instagram also shows promise, with just over 1.5K followers.

Although both names have gained recognition within the Kick streaming community recently, it's evident that Ice Poseidon holds a higher level of popularity when compared to Johnny Somali, primarily due to his larger following and a consistently higher number of viewers.

Ice Poseidon vs. Johnny Somali - Who is more controversial?

Those acquainted with Ice Poseidon will recall him as a pioneer of In Real Life (IRL) streaming. However, his career has been littered with controversy, notably led by his permanent ban on Twitch for inadvertently revealing his flight information. This was subsequently followed by a swatting incident.

Over the past year, he made a comeback into the streaming scene, but not without ruffling a few feathers. For instance, in July 2023, while in Thailand with his fellow streamer friends and girlfriend, Ice Poseidon grabbed attention during one of his streams after allegedly performing suggestive dances in front of the camera.

This not only resulted in his expulsion from the hotel but also subsequent arrest for improper and inappropriate behavior. There was considerable speculation about him facing up to five years in prison, but the legal issue now appears to have passed.

Expand Tweet

Adding to the list of controversies, in September 2023, the streamer found himself dealing with Australian law enforcement after allegedly arranging for a s*x worker to engage with a fan IRL. He reportedly concealed a camera in the hotel room where the encounter took place.

This incident led to outrage, and the police were called to the scene. However, it was later disclosed that the police were summoned due to a false report made by a viewer (swatted).

Expand Tweet

What did Johnny Somali do?

Johnny Somali is another well-known streamer on Kick who has encountered legal issues in recent times. The content creator has gained a reputation for his allegedly arrogant and impolite demeanor, often seen pestering individuals in Japan, where he resides.

For example, a video clip featured Johnny Somali approaching a woman on the street and asking inappropriate questions about the s*x workers. Another instance involved him approaching Japanese locals and making offensive remarks about Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Expand Tweet

On another occasion, the streamer blasted gunshot audio through his Text-To-Speech (TTS) feature on stream while a police officer was trying to interact with him.

Following months of inappropriate conduct with local people, Johnny Somali was arrested and detained by Japanese authorities during one of his streams. The latest update indicates that he remains in custody.

Expand Tweet

Both Ice Poseidon and Johnny Somali have been embroiled in controversies, making them polarizing figures in the streaming landscape. Their future conduct as streamers and denizens remains to be seen and assessed.