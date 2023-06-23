5 iconic killers that need to be a part of Dead by Daylight (& 5 that should never make it to the game)

Dead by Daylight has featured many iconic and horrifying killers, with fans always demanding more. Some of the popular suggestions of these fans are pretty realistic and have a chance of being incorporated into the game. In contrast, some fans tend to go overboard with theirs, especially when they demand real-life serial killers be added to the game.

This article will take you through a list of iconic killers that should be added to Dead by Daylight and also talk about certain killers who should never be a part of the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Valak and 4 other iconic killers who should be added to Dead by Daylight next

1) Jason Voorhees

Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game (Image via Gun Media)

With Freddy already being a part of Dead by Daylight, it is high time that his nemesis Jason is added to the game. One of the most iconic horror movie characters, the only reason Jason hasn't been added to the game yet, is that Friday the 13th: The Game already owns the licenses to the terrifying character.

Just imagining the sight of Jason chasing behind you with a machete in hand and his hockey mask is enough to excite any horror movie buff.

2) Chucky

Although it might be tough to include such a short character in the game, Behaviour Interactive, its developers could make it work. Chucky is pure evil in the movies, and such a character would work perfectly in-game.

His voice lines would be horrifying and entertaining, and his short stature would make him difficult to spot, which could be another challenge for the survivors.

3) Deadites

A woman possessed by Deadites (Image via Renaissance Pictures)

One of the genuinely horrifying creatures seen in any horror movie, the Deadites are a recurring species of parasitic demons in the Evil Dead franchise. These demons feed on the souls of living creatures and take over their bodies.

Including these Deadites could add some new gameplay features to Dead by Daylight, as these can take on the form of any human animal. These possessed creatures gained enhanced strength and the ability to levitate for some time.

4) Valak

Although it has been rumored for years, Valak has still not been added to Dead by Daylight. The terrifying demon who takes on the form of a nun could be one of the scariest additions to the game. The Conjuring movies have been one of the best-selling horror movie series of the past decade, and there is no doubt that the addition of the Nun would bring much attention to the game.

The Nun or Valak could have the ability to hide in walls or sneak up on the survivors, both of which sound like a nightmare yet extremely fun.

5) The Predators

The Predators are truly horrifying (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Predators may be some of the most terrifying monsters ever and could be one of the best killers in Dead by Daylight. These Predators are built to hunt and often use the skins or skulls of their victims as trophies.

The advanced technology of the Predators as well as their use of futuristic weapons and traps could make life very difficult for the survivors, especially with their cloaking abilities.

Five killers that should never be in Dead by Daylight

1) Any real-life serial killers

mae!! @desire_loll @DeadByBHVR Y’all should add Jeffrey dahmer to dead by daylight @DeadByBHVR Y’all should add Jeffrey dahmer to dead by daylight

Although it is rare, many fans of the game advocate for adding real-life serial killers to the game, such as Jeffery Dahmer or Ted Bundy. The dramatization of these killers has led certain fans to treat these people like fictional characters rather than real people. Adding these criminals as video game characters is a terrible idea, and the creators will certainly never allow it.

2) Kevin Wendell Crumb / The Beast

James Mcavoy performed splendidly as one of the 23 separate personalities in 2016's Split. However, incorporating the characters in Dead by Daylight would be challenging, especially without Mcavoy voicing them. The Beast would probably be the most suited killer to add to the game, but the personalities and powers of the character can never be truly replicated.

3) Anabelle

The Anabelle Doll (Image via Warner Bros)

If Behaviour Interactive does decide to add a doll into the game, Chucky would be the far better option. The only terrifying power of Anabelle is her telekinetic abilities which would be a struggle to replicate in-game. Malthus, the demon that possesses the Anabelle doll, would be a much scarier and better addition to Dead by Daylight.

4) Pennywise

Pennywise in IT 2017 (Image via Warner Bros)

Pennywise may be one of the creepiest movie characters in history, but he still wouldn't be an excellent fit for Dead by Daylight. The main reason is that a killer clown is already in the game. Another reason why Pennywise wouldn't work is that he usually targets children and their fears, and none of the Dead by Daylight survivors are kids.

5) The Invisible Man

Having a genuinely invisible killer is a fantastic concept, but the game has already done it. The Wrath is one of the game's original characters and can cloak and uncloak at his command. The nature of The Invisible Man is also not horrifying enough for a game like Dead by Daylight.

Poll : 0 votes