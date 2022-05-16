"If you're casual why does rank even matter": Apex Legends pro dismisses community complaints surrounding solo-queue

i

Solo-queuing in Apex Legends can often become problematic, as is natural with any squad-based game. Respawn's battle royale is based on a 4-player squad, requiring a lot of coordination and strategy to outclass other teams.

Some players have often complained that playing alone can be extremely unfruitful as far as the ranked mode is concerned. However, TSM member ImperialHal, an established pro, has a different take on the entire situation.

Solo-queuing refers to players forming squads with random people or playing alone. This often leads to them lacking the required communication and coordination, which is present in cases of pre-built teams.

Many have complained to Respawn about making the current system friendlier to solo-queuing, but ImmortalHal believes otherwise. He believes that a system like the current one should encourage players to play in teams.

Apex Legends pro believes that there should always be a system that promotes team play

The clip was posted to the community by Reddit user u/VyKostl. The pro believes that the current system is fine and it is natural that solo-queuing should have a threshold.

Such a system will encourage players to play in teams and rely on communication and strategies. The focus of Apex Legends has always been to encourage coordination, and playing in proper teams facilitates that. It's not that solo-queuing cannot result in teamwork, but the chances are far less.

ImperialHal also believes that ranks should not be a problem for those who play casually. The pro seems to enunciate that casual players should focus more on enjoyment rather than grinding up ranks.

While some might not like ImperialHal's statements, it feels quite on point to others. If teamwork and strategy stop mattering in Apex Legends, the requirements of the squads will become redundant. Hence, a system that expels those who play casually could do the community greater good.

Community reacts to the current ranked system in Apex Legends and complaints about solo-queue

In response to the post, the members of the Apex Legends community also gave their two cents on the matter. One user feels that the only problem is due to everyone being deranked and put on the same tiers. This often results in a mixed bag of players.

Another player was quite surprised that people did not bashed ImmortalHal for his comments. The player reported an incident when they had faced flak over stating the same thing about casual Apex Legends players.

One Reddit member thinks that it makes no sense when players think that their past rank under one season will mean the same thing in another. They believe that the rank achieved in the current season should be the only indication of the player's true rank.

Some of the complaints about the current system are correct, according to one player who feels that this is one of the hardest seasons to grind ranks.

A casual player perfectly summed up the situation by claiming that all a casual player wants to do is achieve the highest ranks without really having the need or chance to invest the required amount of hours.

Another casual player also thinks that ImperialHal's take on the current system of Apex Legends is on point and lighter players shouldn't expect too much when it comes to ranked.

One can be sure that the debate about the ranked system and solo-queue of Apex Legends will not subside anytime soon. However, time investment and playing in squads are two parts that will always be an important part of the game.

