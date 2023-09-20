"Immediately thought of her": Reddit reacts to a Starfield player's wish of being able to romance non-follower NPCs

Starfield has a romance option, but it appears to be more limited compared to other titles in its genre. Rather than offering players an array of characters to potentially romance, the game limits the romantic possibilities to just a select few, specifically the companions. This is clearly a departure from Bethesda's previous titles like Skyrim, where players had the freedom to initiate romances with numerous NPCs.

Starfield players are already expressing their desire for a more extensive romance system within the game. This sentiment has been shared on platforms like Reddit, where a user expressed their desire to romance a specific character in the game. The NPC seems to be a popular choice among the community, as one user also said:

"Immediately thought of her."

Starfield players want to romance non-follower NPCs

A Reddit user wishes she could start a romance with Nyssa (Image via Bethesda)

User M24Chaffee took to Reddit to express their desire to engage in romances with non-follower NPCs in Starfield, similar to the freedom players have in Skyrim. Specifically, they mentioned their interest in starting a romantic relationship with Nyssa, an NPC vendor in Viewport. Nyssa is a character that players may encounter during the Distilling Confidence quest in the game.

In the quest, Nyssa creates a cocktail that she believes will be popular. However, the ingredients needed for the recipe are trapped in a Secure Storage facility due to the hauler she hired being caught smuggling contraband and his ship being impounded. You will be asked to help her retrieve the supplies, which involves bending the rules or navigating bureaucratic obstacles to get them back.

This Viewport vendor is certainly charming, and we can see why the user expresses their desire to romance NPCs in the game. In fact, u/FinnAgain88 reacted to the post, saying:

"Immediately thought of her. I see this is a popular opinion"

Other players are quick to respond to the original post with other NPC names they think would be a good partner choice in-game. Among these were the Trackers Alliance NPC, Captain Myeong from Altair II, Alejandra Kane from Akila, Autumn MacMillan from the Red Mile quest, and Imogene Salzo from Ryujin Industries.

While Starfield currently offers interesting romance options, we feel like there's room for significant enhancements, especially in romancing non-follower NPCs. This addition has the potential to greatly enrich the game's romantic dynamics, and it's something fans are eagerly looking forward to.

All Starfield characters you can romance

Sam Coe is one of the romanceable companions in the game (Image via Bethesda)

So far, there are only four characters in the game that you can romance — Andreja, Sarah, Sam, and Barrett. These characters are among the companions that you can get in the game.

Below are the corresponding romance quests for each character:

Sarah Morgan: In Memoriam

In Memoriam Sam Coe: Matters of Hart

Matters of Hart Barrett: Breach of Contract

Breach of Contract Andreja: Divided Loyalties

Successfully completing these quests opens the door to marriage with these characters, unlocking various in-game benefits. However, the path to romance in the game isn't a straightforward one; it requires dedicated effort to understand the companions' interests and dislikes.