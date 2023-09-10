10 Starfield side quests with the best rewards

Starfield has a main storyline that is complemented by faction missions and side quests. Side quests are tasks that are organically integrated into the game, but their completion does not determine the progress of the plot. One of the advantages of this type of adventure is the possibility of getting a series of rewards that can be used in the game to obtain benefits.

Side quests are a fun way to roam the open-world map and receive some rewards for it. If you want to know the best ones you can undertake in Starfield, here is a list of 10.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the Starfield side quests that offer the best rewards?

1) In Memoriam

Marrying this NPC is the goal of this quest (Image via Bethesda)

In Memoriam is a relationship Starfield side quest as the goal is falling in love with Sarah Morgan. To do this, you will have to talk to the character several times and use some flirtatious phrases to get her attention.

Sarah will tell you about her past, and you will take her as your companion to the planet Cassiopea I. After several adventures together in which you will have to cultivate the love between the two of you, she will accept her feelings for you, and you will have to choose her as your partner.

Rewards

EXP: 250

Credits: 10500

Romance with Sarah

2) Divided Loyalties

One of the side quests is focused on a relationship with Andreja (Image via Bethesda)

This side quest is also a relationship mission. In this case, your target will be Andreja. As in the previous story, you will have to talk and flirt a lot with the character. You will also have to reconcile her with her friends Eresn and Jaeda, who have joined different factions.

After successfully helping her, Andreja will express her feelings, and you will choose Romance as your way of relating to her.

Rewards

EXP: 250

Credits: 6200

Romance with Andreja

3) Leader of the Pack

Help Davis to survive against the monsters (Image via Bethesda)

One of the problems of Akila City is the presence of some terrifying beings in its outskirts: the Ashta. These are very aggressive creatures that like to attack people.

On this occasion, you will have to talk to Keoni Alpin, who will send you to his partner, Davis Wilson. Both of them are very concerned about the monsters that are threatening Akila City. Wilson will ask you to accompany him to the outskirts of the city and prevent the Ashta from killing him.

Rewards

EXP: 100

Credits: 4800

9X39MM Ammo (x34) and Despondent Assassin

4) Run the Red Mile

Running illegally has the best place in Porrima III (Image via Bethesda)

Run the Red Mile is one of the most fun side quests in Starfield. It takes you to an illegal race track on the planet Porrima III. Once there, you'll be invited to a spaceship race that you'll have to win in order to get the juicy rewards of the tournament.

Racing in Red Mile is very dangerous. Its creators want their audience to have fun at all costs, and the terrain is full of dangers.

Rewards

EXP: 100

Credits: 3300

Brute Force, 15x25 CLL Shotgun Shell (x22)

5) Operation Starseed

This is one of the most creative side quests in Starfield. As part of the mission, the protagonist travels to a planet where several historical figures live together.

Your task is to talk to the clones of great personalities who live there: Franklin Roosevelt, Queen Amanirenas, and Genghis Khan. You will have to find out the origin and purpose of the community and whether it is worth having eternal life.

Rewards

EXP: 300

Credits: 2000/3000/6000 (depending on your questions and performance)

6) Overdesigned

In Overdesigned, you will join the R&D team of a character named Walter Stroud to build a Kepler-type ship. Depending on your choices, you will have the R or S type at your disposal. You will have to create a budget, conduct market research, and persuade the team members to favor you with the vehicle they build.

In the end, depending on your business skills, you will benefit from a better or worse model of the ship.

Rewards

EXP: 200

Credits: 8500

Kepler R ship or Kepler S ship

7) Groundpounder

Groundpounder offers great rewards (Image via Bethesda)

After hearing a distress call, you will head to the planet Altair to face a Spacer attack on a human outpost.

This mission features a lot of action, combat of all kinds, and a heavy dose of military strategy. The planet is full of enemies and the action lasts for several minutes. In the end, you must defeat a small fleet of Spacer ships to complete this side quest.

Rewards

EXP: 300

Credits: 5000

Peacekeeper (x1)

8) Red Tape Reclamation

Finding Hank is important to return the equipment to the miners (Image via Bethesda)

Red Tape Reclamation is one of the easiest side quests but with good rewards. It requires you to get involved in a situation that affects the miners of Cydonia.

It seems that a dishonest man named Hank has stolen some of the mine's equipment. Your task is to find this man and make him return the stolen tools. You will then have to deliver the equipment to the miners.

Rewards

EXP: 100

Credits: 5500

Deimos Space Helmet

Deimos Space Suit

Deimos Skip Pack

Iron (50)

9) A Tree Grows in New Atlantis

A Tree Grows in New Atlantis is one of the best Starfield side quests (Image via Bethesda)

A Tree Grows in New Atlantis is another one of the side quests in Starfield. Your objective is to help a scientist named Kelton Frush to study some trees growing near the MAST district.

To accomplish this task, he asks you to place some biological sensors in the trees, but getting these devices is not very easy. You will have to buy or steal them. Once the task is completed and the sensors are in the trees, the scientist will reward you for your help.

Rewards

EXP: 100

Credits: 2500

10) Media Sponge

For our last side quest with good rewards, we have Media Sponge. Here, your mission is to help a science fiction fan find the books of his favorite saga: Drasgonstar.

In this quest, you will find two volumes of these books. You will buy them for 100 and 95 credits, but you can try to sell them to the fan for more. The mission is very simple and features a very peculiar character.

Rewards

EXP: 100

Credits: 2100

Dragonstar Force Vol 1

As you can see, there are a wide variety of Starfield side quests to choose from. Regardless of whether you want to complete the game 100% or just the main storyline, it is important to think about what benefits you can get from side quests like these.