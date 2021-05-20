"With the return of PUBG Mobile, there will be an impact on brands and sponsorships for Free Fire creators": Renowned Free Fire streamer Casual Gaming

Casual Gaming, aka Utkarsh Singh, is a popular gaming creator whose primary source is Garena's Free Fire. He has nearly a million subscribers on YouTube and works as a content creator for the gaming organization Esports XO.

The 21-year-old gamer from Lucknow, UP, is known for content regarding the Free Fire in-game updates.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani, Casual Gaming discussed his personal life and the Free Fire community. He also touched on how the game will be affected by the return of Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka PUBG Mobile.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Casual Gaming bares it all in an exclusive interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

Casual Gaming: I started my YouTube channel as a side hobby, but it quickly gained popularity during the initial lockdown period. Soon after, I realized the importance of having an excellent digital audience because we educate or motivate the viewers about something, which is a big responsibility. I can say that the quarantine period was quite productive.

Q. Are you doing anything other than gaming on YouTube?

Casual Gaming: Yes, alongside YouTube, I am also completing my online college education. I am currently pursuing a BA from Lucknow University. But honestly, I cannot devote much time there, and I miss my classes frequently.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

Casual Gaming: During my school days, my primary focus was studying even though I was talented in the arts and enjoyed creative activities. Because of my artistic skills, everyone in school knew who I was.

I was an average student, but I used to study because of family pressure during the final days of the exam. I chose to study science and got 72% in the ICSE 10th Board exams; 71% in the 12th Boards.

Q. Who is your best friend in the Free Fire community, and why?

Casual Gaming: My best friend is outside of the gaming community, but guildmates keep motivating me. I have also made good friends in our gaming house.

Q. Have you been a part of any controversies? If yes, how did you deal with it?

Casual Gaming: I always avoid being dragged into controversy but somehow ended up in one with another YouTuber from the Free Fire community named "Shiv Gaming." He also posts similar content to mine. It was a personal matter due to a family friend. I wouldn't like to say much about it. In the end, everything was resolved.

Q. What questions do fans ask you the most & what is its answer?

Casual Gaming: Rather than asking personal questions, people ask for things like DJ Alok giveaway and Diamond Topups. Those are the most frequently requested by the Free Fire audience.

Apart from that, people only expect me to be consistent in posting videos because I used to take extended breaks earlier.

Q. Do you ever plan to be an Esports player?

Casual Gaming: Since the beginning, I've only played the game for fun, either with my friends or with random strangers.

Q. How do you think the Free Fire Esports scene in India compares to other servers around the world?

Casual Gaming: The Free Fire Esports scene has just started in India, so it will take time to reach the international level. There are many promising talents in India as well, but there is no competition here. As more people enter Esports, stiff competition will emerge, allowing Indian players to gain global recognition.

Q. Do you feel that Free Fire has gained significant popularity with PUBG Mobile's ban in the country?

Casual Gaming: As far as I can tell, the PUBG Mobile audience hasn't shown much interest in Free Fire because the PUBG Mobile scene was on a different level. It had already reached great heights in Esports. It would have been number one if it hadn't been banned.

Free Fire is also pushing the Esports scene in India. Previously, people would only talk about the game, but now they consider it a sport. I can say that the number of Free Fire tournaments increased after PUBG Mobile was banned.

Q. What impact do you think PUBG Mobile's return to India will have on Free Fire?

Casual Gaming: With the return of PUBG Mobile, there will be an impact on brands and sponsorship for Free Fire creators, but I don't think the Free Fire audience will shift. Even if some of it does, Free Fire has already created a niche for itself.

Q. What has been your favorite collaboration that Garena did to bring characters in-game?

Casual Gaming: My favorite collaborations were with One Punch Man and Chrono (Ronaldo's character). It was like a dream come true when we found out that football legend CR7 would appear in our game.

Garena also collaborated with Hritik Roshan, and we got a new character named Jai to represent him. It would have been better if it had more abilities so that more people could use it.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Casual Gaming: Previously, I thought of making YouTube a side activity along with other things. But now, I believe that YouTube cannot be done part-time because it requires focus and determination.

I want to push my YouTube career as far as I can. The goal is to entertain my audience to the fullest. Aside from that, I'll have another job in the future.

Also Read: "PUBG Mobile's ban in India led to the growth of Free Fire's player base": Popular Free Fire streamer Tau (JIGS Official)