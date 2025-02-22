Infinity Nikki 1.3 release date announced

Another major update for Infinity Nikki is almost here, with version 1.3 all set to release very shortly. This will be the third big update for this open-world game that has quickly become a global fan favorite despite being released only two months ago. As announced by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will release on February 25, 2025.

This article provides more information regarding the 1.3 version update for Infinity Nikki.

Release date for Infinity Nikki 1.3 announced

As previously mentioned, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be released globally on February 25, 2025. Infold Games will announce the exact timings for the server maintenance and version update within the next few days. Meanwhile, a trailer for version 1.3 has already been released.

Infinity Nikki 1.3 is titled "Eerie Season," as this upcoming version will focus on the Queen's Palace Ruins area. Since the Queen's Palace Ruins is already an existing region located in Breezy Meadow, there will not be a new map in version 1.3. Instead, the flagship event for the patch will focus on the Queen's Palace Ruins, with brand-new stories and gameplay.

The teaser post for Infinity Nikki 1.3 gives players an idea of the content that is to come in the upcoming patch:

"From the forlorn ruins, a mysterious call echoes... Within the desolate relics, ghostly whispers resound. What hidden truth lies behind the legend? Only the full moon knows, her haunting melody carrying the weight of her sighs..."

New content in Infinity Nikki 1.3

The trailer released for Infinity Nikki 1.3 also provides a glimpse of what awaits players in the "Eerie Season" update. The main event for the patch is titled "The Queen's Lament" and comprises an Exclusive quest along with many World and Random Quests.

Apart from the Queen's Palace Ruins area, version 1.3 will also feature many new outfits, quests, realms, and dungeons, as well as reward players with many free goodies. More details regarding the new banners for Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be announced shortly by the developers.

