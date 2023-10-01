"Investigate the other optical devices in the ruins" is one of the main objectives in the Treacherous Light of the Depths, which is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.1. In the former, you are tasked to calibrate three projection devices to connect them with a main one at the center of a cave ruin. However, two of them are missing Experimental Light Path Components, and you need to find them.

This is a pretty simple objective but might be confusing to some players. In any case, this article will guide readers on how to "Investigate the other optical devices in the ruins" in Genshin Impact's Treacherous Light of the Depths World Quest.

Genshin Impact: Investigate the other optical devices in the ruins quest guide

During the Treacherous Light of the Depths World Quest in Genshin Impact, your first task is to start the optical device on the cave's right side. This results in the item shooting a ray of light at the next device. Once this is done, you get the objective to "Investigate the other optical devices in the ruins," which means that you need to calibrate two more devices in the area.

Defeat the enemies and activate the device (Image via HoYoverse)

After calibrating the first one, follow the light to get to the next optical device. You will find two Clockwork Mekas guarding it, and you must defeat them. Note that you won't be able to activate the device yet because it is missing the Experimental Light Path Component, which can be found in a locked room nearby. To unlock it, you have to solve an energy transfer terminal puzzle.

Refer to the GIF above to solve the puzzle and open the gate.

You will find another Clockwork Meka inside the room. Defeat it and collect the component. Install it into the optical device and activate the second device. This will project two images that will keep getting blurred and clear repeatedly. You must calibrate with the device whenever the image is clearest. Do this twice and the optical device will also shoot a light at the third optical device in the ruins.

The component's location is marked by a circle (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the ray and head to the device's location. Although there are no enemies guarding the device, this one is also missing a component. You can find it on the second floor of the building, as shown in the image above. Collect the component and install it into the third device. This time you will get three images, which means you need to calibrate three times to complete the quest objective.

This concludes the guide to "Investigate the other optical devices in the ruins" in Treacherous Light of the Depths quest in Genshin Impact. After this, you can go to the device at the center of the ruins and proceed further with the storyline.