Invictus Gaming vs Edward Gaming League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split: head-to-head, livestream details and more

The first match on Day 3 of Week 2 at League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split will be a clash between Invictus Gaming and Edward Gaming. This match may not be the most popular as both teams have declined in quality.

However, when it comes to the legacy of both these organizations, very few can match those. Hence, no matter what happens, fans will be excited to watch this match, as it always ends up as a competitive encounter.

Invictus Gaming has made an excellent start to the Spring Split. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Edward Gaming, who will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible.

Preview of Invictus Gaming vs. Edward Gaming at League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

Invictus Gaming had a solid start to the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. This team had an abysmal 2022 season at the LPL but is looking to turn things around this year.

The biggest star for Invictus Gaming has to be its toplaner, YSKM. This player has taken over the LPL by storm and is one of the main reasons behind Invictus Gaming's success in the opening two games.

LPL toplaners are often known for being good at carrying champions, and YSKM fits that role perfectly. He is an excellent Fiora player, which already puts him at a higher level than most.

It will be interesting to see how Invictus Gaming performs as the weeks progress and other teams start picking up steam. However, this current roster shows promise and has the talent to go.

On the other hand, Edward Gaming has been in a rough spot this year. The departure of Viper, Scout, and Flandre has left the team a bit shaky, and its performance in the opening game has been quite average.

It is, however, important to mention that Edward Gaming has played only one match, and it is a bit difficult to judge it in its current state. Things will become more apparent in the upcoming weeks when this roster faces bigger teams like Weibo Gaming and JDG.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, Invictus Gaming looks like the stronger team and should be able to grab a victory against Edward Gaming.

Head-to-Head

Edward Gaming and Invictus Gaming have faced each other 15 times in the past, with the former grabbing six victories while the latter grabbing 9.

Previous Results

Previously, Edward Gaming played against team WE at the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

On the other hand, Invictus Gaming dominated Royal Never Give Up and grabbed a scintillating victory.

LPL 2023 Spring Split Rosters

Edward Gaming

Ale

Jiejie

FoFo

Leave

Meiko

Invictus Gaming

YSKM

Gideon

Dove

Ahn

Wink

Livestream Details

The match between Edward Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LPL on February 1, 2023, at 2:30 PM IST/1 AM PST.

