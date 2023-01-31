League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The opening month of League of Legends LPL has ended, though it was a pretty slow one compared to other leagues. The LPL took a short break mainly because of the Chinese New Year.

However, League of Legends LPL will return in full force in February, and a detailed match schedule for the same has been provided in this article. The LPL has made some exciting roster changes for the 2023 season.

Some of the teams are looking strong and can be considered within the top 5 teams in the world right now. So it is safe to say that League of Legends LPL is a tournament worth watching this year, as the competition will rise to the highest levels.

Full details regarding League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split February match schedule and more

The match schedule for League of Legends LPL in February is as follows:

February 1, 2023

Invictus Gaming vs Edward Gaming

Royal Never Give Up vs LNG

February 2, 2023

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs JDG

Top Esports vs Rare Atom

February 3, 2023

LGD Gaming vs Anyone's Gaming

Ultra Prime vs FunPlus Phoenix

February 4, 2023

Team WE vs Oh My God

Thunder Talk Gaming vs Invictus Gaming

Weibo Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

February 5, 2023

Royal Never Give Up vs Edward Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Top Esports

Rare Atom vs LNG

February 6, 2023

Weibo Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix

JDG vs Anyone's Legend

February 7, 2023

LGD vs Invictus Gaming

Ultra Prime vs Thunder Talk Gaming

February 8, 2023

Team WE vs Bilibili Gaming

Oh My God vs LNG

February 9, 2023

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Edward Gaming

Royal Never Give Up vs JDG

February 10, 2023

Rare Atom vs Anyone's Legend

Ultra Prime vs Top Esports

February 11, 2023

Thunder Talk Gaming vs LGD

Invictus Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix

Weibo Gaming vs JDG

February 12, 2023

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs LNG

Team WE vs Royal Never Give Up

Edward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

February 13, 2023

Ultra Prime vs LDG

Rare Atom vs Oh My God

February 14, 2023

Top Esports vs Invictus Gaming

Weibo Gaming vs Thunder Talk Gaming

February 15, 2023

Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend

JDG vs Edward Gaming

February 16, 2023

Royal Never Give Up vs FunPlus Phoenix

Team WE vs LNG

February 17, 2023

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs LGD

Thunder Talk Gaming vs Oh My God

February 18, 2023

JDG vs Invictus Gaming

Rare Atom vs Bilibili Gaming

Weibo Gaming vs Ultra Prime

February 19, 2023

LNG vs FunPlus Phoenix

Team WE vs Anyone's Legend

Top Esports vs Edward Gaming

February 20, 2023

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Thunder Talk Gaming

Royal Never Give Up vs LGD

February 21, 2023

Ultra Prime vs Oh My God

Weibo Gaming vs Invictus Gaming

February 22, 2023

JDG vs FunPlus Phoenix

LNG vs Bilibili Gaming

February 24, 2023

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Anyone's Legend

Team WE vs Rare Atom

February 25, 2023

Thunder Talk Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up

Ultra Prime vs Edward Gaming

Top Esports vs JDG

February 26, 2023

LDG vs FunPlus Phoenix

Oh My God vs Invictus Gaming

Weibo Gaming vs LNG

February 27, 2023

Rare Atom vs Edward Gaming

Ultra Prime vs Bilibili Gaming

February 28, 2023

Royal Never Give Up vs Anyone's Legend

Top Esports vs Team WE

Weibo Gaming and JDG are the strongest teams in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. The introduction of Ruler to JDG has enhanced the team massively. RNG is also looking quite good, though Edward Gaming has become significantly weaker in the current state.

Lastly, Top Esports and Bilibili Gaming also have a lot of potential in League of Legends LPL, and if they perform correctly, they can challenge for the title quite comfortably.

