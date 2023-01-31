Create

League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split match schedule for February (Image via Riot Games)

The opening month of League of Legends LPL has ended, though it was a pretty slow one compared to other leagues. The LPL took a short break mainly because of the Chinese New Year.

However, League of Legends LPL will return in full force in February, and a detailed match schedule for the same has been provided in this article. The LPL has made some exciting roster changes for the 2023 season.

Some of the teams are looking strong and can be considered within the top 5 teams in the world right now. So it is safe to say that League of Legends LPL is a tournament worth watching this year, as the competition will rise to the highest levels.

Full details regarding League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split February match schedule and more

The match schedule for League of Legends LPL in February is as follows:

February 1, 2023

  • Invictus Gaming vs Edward Gaming
  • Royal Never Give Up vs LNG

February 2, 2023

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs JDG
  • Top Esports vs Rare Atom

February 3, 2023

  • LGD Gaming vs Anyone's Gaming
  • Ultra Prime vs FunPlus Phoenix

February 4, 2023

  • Team WE vs Oh My God
  • Thunder Talk Gaming vs Invictus Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

February 5, 2023

  • Royal Never Give Up vs Edward Gaming
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Top Esports
  • Rare Atom vs LNG

February 6, 2023

  • Weibo Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix
  • JDG vs Anyone's Legend

February 7, 2023

  • LGD vs Invictus Gaming
  • Ultra Prime vs Thunder Talk Gaming

February 8, 2023

  • Team WE vs Bilibili Gaming
  • Oh My God vs LNG

February 9, 2023

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Edward Gaming
  • Royal Never Give Up vs JDG

February 10, 2023

  • Rare Atom vs Anyone's Legend
  • Ultra Prime vs Top Esports

February 11, 2023

  • Thunder Talk Gaming vs LGD
  • Invictus Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix
  • Weibo Gaming vs JDG

February 12, 2023

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs LNG
  • Team WE vs Royal Never Give Up
  • Edward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

February 13, 2023

  • Ultra Prime vs LDG
  • Rare Atom vs Oh My God

February 14, 2023

  • Top Esports vs Invictus Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming vs Thunder Talk Gaming

February 15, 2023

  • Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend
  • JDG vs Edward Gaming

February 16, 2023

  • Royal Never Give Up vs FunPlus Phoenix
  • Team WE vs LNG

February 17, 2023

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs LGD
  • Thunder Talk Gaming vs Oh My God

February 18, 2023

  • JDG vs Invictus Gaming
  • Rare Atom vs Bilibili Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming vs Ultra Prime

February 19, 2023

  • LNG vs FunPlus Phoenix
  • Team WE vs Anyone's Legend
  • Top Esports vs Edward Gaming

February 20, 2023

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Thunder Talk Gaming
  • Royal Never Give Up vs LGD

February 21, 2023

  • Ultra Prime vs Oh My God
  • Weibo Gaming vs Invictus Gaming

February 22, 2023

  • JDG vs FunPlus Phoenix
  • LNG vs Bilibili Gaming

February 24, 2023

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Anyone's Legend
  • Team WE vs Rare Atom

February 25, 2023

  • Thunder Talk Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up
  • Ultra Prime vs Edward Gaming
  • Top Esports vs JDG

February 26, 2023

  • LDG vs FunPlus Phoenix
  • Oh My God vs Invictus Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming vs LNG

February 27, 2023

  • Rare Atom vs Edward Gaming
  • Ultra Prime vs Bilibili Gaming

February 28, 2023

  • Royal Never Give Up vs Anyone's Legend
  • Top Esports vs Team WE
Weibo Gaming and JDG are the strongest teams in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. The introduction of Ruler to JDG has enhanced the team massively. RNG is also looking quite good, though Edward Gaming has become significantly weaker in the current state.

Lastly, Top Esports and Bilibili Gaming also have a lot of potential in League of Legends LPL, and if they perform correctly, they can challenge for the title quite comfortably.

