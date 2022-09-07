Ironmouse left in tears as CDawg raises $300k for Immune Deficiency Foundation

Popular Vtuber Ironmouse ended her recent livestream on an emotional note as she thanked fellow streamer CDawg for raising over $300k for the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Ironmouse, a Puerto-Rican VTuber and musician, is currently one of the most formidable names in content creation, boasting over 1.3 million followers on her Twitch handle alone.

The Twitch sensation suffers from a rare disease called Common Variable Immune Deficiency, also known as CVID. Essentially, it is a primary immune deficiency disorder that is characterized by low levels of protective antibodies, resulting in a high risk of incurring infection from the outside.

Understandably, when one of her fellow streamers, Connor "CDawgVA", went on a charity bike ride to raise money for a foundation related to her condition, the Vshojo star became overwhelmed with emotion and thanked him for his generosity.

Ironmouse emotional on livestream as CDawg raises $300k in charity to help people suffering from CVID

On September 5, 2022, CDawg, a Welsh YouTuber and voice actor, completed his charity driven 500 mile bike ride livestream in Japan. The endeavor raised an impressive $300k in charity for the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

The munificent gesture moved Twitch streamer Ironmouse, who then took to her livestream to express her heartfelt gratitude and pride for CDawg.

Addressing the selfless initiative during her most recent livestream, Ironmouse noted:

"Honestly, it means the world to me that Connor’s doing this. When he told me that he was doing this, I cried a lot... I cried a lot because it was just a surprise that someone would go out of their way to do something so incredible and selfless, and so taxing on the body all for the cause not a lot of people know about. So thankyou. Thank you Connor for doing this."

The Puerto-Rican streamer also thanked everyone who supported Connor and helped him reach the target, stating:

"Oh god, I am not crying. It means a lot to me, thankyou and thankyou to everybody who donated. Thank you to everybody who's been here this whole time. Thank you to Chris for going along with this crazy idea and everybody that has been supporting them. I appreciate it, please continue to cheer him on and hopefully everything goes on well today."

While trying to speak through tears, the streamer expressed her gratitude for the foundation as it helped her through diagnosis and stressful periods. She stated:

"The IDF was very special to me because they were there for me when I was really scared and didn't know what the f*ck was going on."

Social media left in awe as Ironmouse wholeheartedly thanked fellow streamer CDawg

As expected, the special livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, evoking a plethora of positive reactions from viewers. On YouTube alone, the clip has crossed over 6k views.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Rusian X (VTuber Enthusiast)/YouTube)

Connor and Ironmouse have had fans swooning over their wholesome and close friendship. The former's gesture is another testament to their adorable bond.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul