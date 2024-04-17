Is Arlecchino worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.6: Pull value according to leaks

Whether Arlecchino is worth pulling or not in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update is one of the few questions that players in the community might be wondering about currently. She is an upcoming 5-star Pyro unit and the recent beta leaks have shown several changes to her kit, including nerfs and buffs to her basic abilities and Constellations, with possibilities for further changes.

Since The Knave is yet to be released in the game, it is difficult to compare her with other units. This article will discuss whether Arlecchino is worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.6, as per her latest kit leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and Travelers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Arlecchino's pull value in Genshin Impact 4.6, based on leaks

Let's briefly go over Arlecchino's potential kit based on the recent beta leaks before discussing her pull value in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino gameplay showcase during Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the latest beta leaks via Hakush.in, Arlecchino will likely be a main DPS unit that heavily relies on her Normal Attacks in her Masque of Red Death state to deal damage. In this state, her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks are converted to Pyro DMG, which scales on her total Bond of Life value.

Meanwhile, Arlecchino's Elemental Skill deals AoE Pyro DMG to nearby enemies and she performs a dash-cleave attack, applying Blood-Debt Directive to them. Furthermore, she can absorb the Directive by hitting the opponent with a Charged Attack or using her Elemental Burst, which gives her a Bond of Life worth 65% of her Max HP.

Arlecchino's passive also allows her to gain an additional Bond of Life worth 130% of her Max HP if she defeats an enemy with a Directive applied to them. Meanwhile, her other passives provide her with a 40% Pyro DMG bonus and Elemental and Physical Resistances up to 20% based on her total ATK.

Lastly, Arlecchino's Elemental Burst also deals AoE Pyro DMG to nearby enemies before resetting the cooldown on her Elemental Skill and healing herself. Speaking of healing, it is important to note that one of her passives doesn't allow her to receive healing from other sources during combat and she can heal herself only through her Elemental Burst.

This can probably make Arlecchino's gameplay slightly awkward for some players who are not using a shielder.

Should you pull for Arlecchino?

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the amount of Bond of Life Arlecchino can easily gain and the buffs from her passives, it is safe to say that she will likely be an amazing damage dealer. That said, it is difficult to compare her with other units on the roster since there's still time until her official release.

If Genshin Impact players already have other amazing DPS units like Neuvillette and Hu Tao, and they can clear most of the content in the game, they can skip Arlecchino.

As mentioned earlier, the restrictions on The Knave's healing during combat can also feel slightly awkward, which might become an issue if players are not using a shielder and are not careful. It would also be advisable to play the character trial to see if Travelers are comfortable with The Knave's playstyle before pulling for her.

On the other hand, if Travelers like Arlecchino as a character or want to try something new, they can go for her. She also has several good options for support so building a team around her will be easy.

In hindsight, Arlecchino is not a must-pull character. Whether or not Travelers should pull for her will ultimately depend on their needs. Players can pull for her if they want to try something new or like her as a character. Otherwise, they can choose to skip her banner. Do note that Arlecchino's C1 is a good stopping point if someone wants to go for her Constellations.

