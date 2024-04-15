Genshin Impact Arlecchino Constellations guide: Effects, best values, and should you pull?

Arlecchino, an upcoming character in Genshin Impact 4.6, is expected to be an amazing damage dealer, based on the beta leaks. The Knave is also one of the most popular units in the game, and many players are looking forward to pulling for her. Travelers might also be considering going for Arlecchino's Constellations upon her release to improve her abilities. That said, the pull value of each of her Constellations is a different matter.

This article will cover all six of Arlecchino's Constellations and discuss their effects and pull value in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: Arlecchino Constellations effects and pull value

Here are all six of Arlecchino's Constellations in Genshin Impact, as per beta leaks via Hakush.in:

C1 - "All Reprisals and Arrears are Mine to Bear..."

"The damage multiplier in her Masque of the Red Death will be increased by 100%. Additionally, Arlecchino's resistance to interruption will be increased while performing Normal Attacks in the Masque of the Red Death state."

Arlecchino's C1 is one of the best early Constellations in Genshin Impact. It enhances the Masque of the Red Death's value by 100%, meaning the original damage multiplier at C0 will be increased from 238% to 338%. This is a significant upgrade. Not that only, Arlecchino's interruption resistance will also increase, which is extremely useful and the closest thing to a shield.

C2 - "All Rewards and Retribution, Mine to Bestow..."

"All Blood-Debt Directives are now already Blood-Debt Due when first applied. When Arlecchino absorbs such a Due, she unleashes a Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing 900% of her ATK as AoE Pyro damage. This effect can only be triggered once every 10s."

Arlecchino's C2 is pretty decent for speedrunning and can help you frontload damage, making it a good buff in Vape teams.

C3 - "You Shall Become a New Member of Our Family..."

"Increases Normal Attack talent level by 3."

Arlecchino's C3 is good for increasing her DPS from her Normal Attacks under the Masque of the Red Death state.

C4 - "You Shall Love and Protect Each Other Henceforth..."

"Arlecchino's Elemental Burst cooldown decreases by 2s and restore 15 energy after she absords a Blood-Debt Directive. This effect can be triggered once every 10s."

Arlecchino's C4 is nice for an energy refund but it isn't worth it since she wouldn't be needing it much as she can generate enough particles from her Elemental Skill.

C5 - "For Alone, We Are as Good as Dead..."

"Increases Elemental Burst talent level by 3."

Unlocking Arlecchino's C5 increases her Elemental Burst talent level by three. It won't increase the healing on her Burst, but it will increase her damage slightly.

C6 - "From This Day On, We Shall Delight in New Life Together..."

"Elemental Burst DMG is increased by Arlecchino's ATK multiplied by 700% of her current Bond of Life percentage. Additionally, for 20 seconds after casting Elemental Skill, Arlecchino's Normal Attacks and Burst gain 10% increased CRIT Rate and 70% increased CRIT DMG. This effect can be trigged once every 15s."

The damage increase on Arlecchino's Elemental Burst is fairly large. Additionally, she gains a 10% CRIT Rate and 70% CRIT DMG on her Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst, which are nice bonuses.

Arlecchino's Constellations pull value

Pulling for Arlecchino's Constellations isn't needed since she is already amazing at C0. However, you can still go for them if you want to. Fortunately, she has some of the best early Constellations in Genshin Impact.

Here are Arlecchino's best Constellations based on their pull value:

C1 > C6 > C2

Arlecchino's C1 is the best stopping point for any player who wants to pull for her Constellations since it provides a good damage boost and much-needed interruption resistance. Meanwhile, her C2 can be a decent option but isn't required since she will be able to deal a ton of damage after unlocking her C1 in Genshin Impact.

You can aim for Arlecchino's C3 if you already have her C2, but you shouldn't feel forced to. However, her C4 and C5 aren't worth it and are not recommended unless you're aiming for C6.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.