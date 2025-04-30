Is the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC out now?

After Assassin's Creed Shadows' release on March 20, 2025, fans are intrigued by the new gameplay content in the Claws of Awaji DLC. Although Ubisoft didn’t launch the expansion alongside the main game, they showcased a roadmap on April 30, revealing detailed information about the upcoming DLC content and in-game additions.

Simon Lemay, the Associate Game Director of AC Shadows, announced that the Claws of Awaji will be released later this year. While a specific release date has not been disclosed, additional information concerning the DLC has been provided.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji is coming later in 2025

The recent video outlining the AC Shadows roadmap discloses Ubisoft's strategy for forthcoming content releases. With the introduction of new in-game features, additional quests, special collaborations, and more, the future of this title looks quite captivating.

The first DLC, Claws of Awaji, is scheduled to launch in late 2025. This add-on will bring new skills, different kinds of foes, and a major new weapon—the Bo staff—which will be Naoe’s exclusive.

The DLC story will revolve around Yasuke and Naoe heading to Awaji Island in pursuit of a hidden treasure. However, they will be hunted by a rising faction known as the Sanzoku Ippa. This expansion will give more than 10 hours of extra playtime.

Also read: Will Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC bring multiplayer mode?

Will the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC be free?

AC Shadows roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

If you didn’t pre-order AC Shadows, you must buy the DLC to access Awaji Island and continue Naoe and Yasuke’s story. But so far, Ubisoft hasn’t released pricing info on that.

Content-wise, the game will get several updates before the expansion comes out. These include new skills, allies, and world events, as well as deeper backstories for key characters. The first Story Drop, called “The Works of Luis Frois,” is scheduled for release in early May and will take an in-depth look at the historical Jesuit scholar.

Ubisoft is set to feature new filters, stickers, poses, and facial expressions in the quite expanded Photo Mode. Interactions and responsiveness of the parkour mechanics are also being improved.

