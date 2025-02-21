  • home icon
Is Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 20:54 GMT
Cover
Is Koei Tecmo's JRPG coming to PS4 nd Xbox One? (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fans of the Atelier franchise might be wondering if Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be purchasable on PS4 and Xbox One. It is a hack-and-slash open-world JRPG developed by Koei Tecmo of Ninja Gaiden and Dynasty Warriors fame. The game can be pre-ordered, so players might be checking around to see if it is available on last-gen consoles.

To answer that question, yes, Atelier Yumia can be purchased on both PS4 and Xbox One. The title is set for release on March 21, 2025.

Atelier Yumia will be available on both PS4 and Xbox One

Players can enjoy the title on a majority of gaming platforms including PS4 and Xbox One (Image via Koei Tecmo)
Players can enjoy the title on a majority of gaming platforms including PS4 and Xbox One (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The game will be launching on a variety of platforms:

  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X|S
  • Xbox One
  • Nintendo Switch
  • PC (via Steam)

Also check: Should you play previous games in the series before Atelier Yumia?

Editions

The physical version of the title has only two versions (Image via Koei Tecmo)
The physical version of the title has only two versions (Image via Koei Tecmo)

While the game will be available in both Digital and Physical Editions, PS4 and Xbox One players will only be able to purchase the former. The physical counterparts will be limited to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

In the digital version, there are a total of three editions available for purchase. Note that these prices are for PS4 and Xbox One only:

  • Standard Edition for $59.99
  • Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99
  • Ultimate Edition for $109.99

Those who already have a PS4/Xbox One digital version can upgrade to a PS5/Xbox Series X|S digital version at a discounted price.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition in-game goodies (Image via Koei Tecmo)
Digital Deluxe Edition in-game goodies (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains the following items:

1) The base game

2) An exclusive equipment — Puni Badge

3) Atelier Yumia — Colorful Collection

The Colorful Collection includes a total of 14 costumes:

  • "Bright Snow" Costume for Yumia
  • "Isla Orange" Costume for Yumia
  • "Sphere" Costume for Flammi
  • "Tripod" Costume for Flammi
  • "Shadow Knight" Costume for Viktor
  • "Golden Soldier" Costume for Viktor
  • "Mana Aqua" Costume for Isla
  • "Yumia Navy" Costume for Isla
  • "Meteor Fire" Costume for Rutger
  • "Pure Soul" Costume for Rutger
  • "Corundum Purple" Costume for Nina
  • "Silver Hunter" Costume for Nina
  • "Natural Leaf" Costume for Lenja
  • "Mystic Eye" Costume for Lenja
Ultimate Edition

The Hair Color set DLC for the game (Image via Koei Tecmo)
The Hair Color set DLC for the game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Ultimate Edition will include the following items:

1) Items included in the Digital Deluxe version.

2) Season Pass:

  • Swimsuit Set (available with base game)
  • Fantasy Academy Costume set (Release Date TBD)
  • The Art of Aladiss Expansion Pack (Release Date TBD)
  • Additional Map 1 (Release Date TBD)
  • Additional Map 2 (Release Date TBD)
  • Gust Extra BGM pack (Release Date TBD)

3) Additional Hair Color Set (Yumia, Flammi, Viktor, Isla, Rutger, Nina, Lenja, Flammi [smoke color] 5 colors for each character):

  • Palette Change "White Lily"
  • Palette Change "Sun Gold"
  • Palette Change "Wine Red"
  • Palette Change "Deep Blue"
  • Palette Change "Forest Green"
4) "Black Rose Magician" Costume for Yumia

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set for release on March 21, 2025.

