Is Clefable viable in Pokemon GO PvP in Season 15? Recent changes suggest so

Niantic finally released information about the new balance changes for the Great Battle League in Pokemon GO with the launch of Season 15. An estimated 33 Pokemon have been tweaked, either getting a slight damage buff or an entirely new move. Niantic has made the Great Battle League interesting with the balance challenges this season.

The developers also decided to pull Clefable out of muddy waters in this season of the Great Battle League by blessing it with a new attack known as Fairy Wind, but does that make it usage-worthy in PvP?

How do the Season 15 balance changes affect Clefable's relevance in Pokemon GO PvP?

Updates made to GBL in the new Season (Image via Niantic)

Users who like the Clefable will be glad to know that Fairy Wind happens to make this entity one of the toughest Fairy Pokemon in Season 15. Previously, its Charm and Meteor Mash were the go-to move combination for the majority of players that chose to include this Pokemon in their roster.

But as other Fairy-type Pokemons emerged and proved to be more efficient in PvP battles when it came to recharging attacks, Clefable saw a slow and gradual drop in popularity.

Clefable used to be very good in Pokemon GO's Ultra League, as it was ranked among the top-five Fairy Pokemon in this game. Even though it does not boast that title anymore, this entity still manages to be among the top 10 in the Great League.

Despite this, players who actively participate in Pokemon GO PvP have often been frustrated with the slow rate at which Clefable recharges its attacks. With a rate recharge rate of 2.0 Energy per Turn (EPT), even with Moonblast offering a high Damage output, Clefable eventually got substituted for better Fairy Pokemon.

However, the long slumber for this entity is finally over with the addition of Fairy Wind to its moveset. With a mind-blowing 4.5 EPT, Clefable is sure to leave a mark in the GBL scene. This will restore this entity to finally redeem its long-lost glory.

This creature will finally be able to stretch its legs in the PvP meta. This is because it can now counter the likes of Noctowl and Medicham — this was a far-fetched dream for this fairy. Moreover, Clefable will now be able to slay Shadow Victreebel, too, with its daunting Meteor Mash.

This entity really shines in the Ultra League where it will see a double win percentage and come in handy in a lot of situations. This makes Clefable one of the best meta Pokemon after the new balance changes were introduced in Pokemon GO.

