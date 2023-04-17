5 most picked Pocket Monsters from Pokemon GO European International Championships 2023

Pokemon GO's European International Championship (EUIC) winner has been decided, and the EU leg of the event came to a close this weekend. During the tournament, trainers from throughout Europe battled for supremacy until TontonBatteuse emerged as the top player. As one might expect, plenty of the same popular meta picks that appeared in Pokemon GO's Battle League also popped up during the European International Championship.

That said, there were certainly some surprises thrown in. However, by and large, trainers stuck to some of the most popular PvP choices when it came to formulating their battle teams.

Out of all the creatures in Pokemon GO, some appeared much more often than their counterparts during the event's EU leg.

Most used Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO's European International Championship

1) Noctowl

Long considered a top contender in Pokemon GO's Great League, Noctowl stood out as one of the most used creatures in both Winners and Losers Brackets. It would also appear in the Grand Finals bout between TontonBatteuse and Nesabethan.

It's not difficult to see why this entity has remained popular in the competitive meta. Noctowl's considerable stamina makes it quite bulky. Moreover, this creature has access to great Psychic and Ghost-type moves while still being a Flying/Normal-type.

TontonBatteuse may have won the championship without the aid of Noctowl, but the creature was still seen often throughout all three days of the tournament series' Pokemon GO portion.

2) Medicham

Medicham is certainly not a surprise pick by any stretch of the imagination in Pokemon GO. It is one of the few Psychic/Fighting-types in the game and also sports a good maximum defense stat.

Thanks to its Psychic/Fighting-type move mix and ability to access attacks like Ice Punch as well, this entity is incredibly diverse, particularly in the Great League format. Medicham also synergizes very well with Steel-type meta picks, particularly Galarian Stunfisk, which is a combo that stood out as a constant in the European International Championship over this past weekend.

3) Trevenant

Trevenant's tanky nature and Ghost/Grass typing have made it a hit in the Pokemon GO Battle League meta. So it's no surprise that this entity turned up often in the EUIC. Not only does this Pocket Monster have the durability to shrug off the enemy's moves, but it has an impressive attack stat that gives it plenty of room to deal high damage in the right situation.

Alongside the likes of Galarian Stunfisk and Registeel, This Pokemon stood out as one of the most appreciated tank picks in the EUIC. Given its success at multiple championships, players would be remiss in not using a Trevenant of their own if at all possible.

4) Lanturn

Gifted with spectacular stamina stats and a Water/Electric-typing, Lanturn can dish out plenty of damage and take punishment in return in PvP. Considering this creature only has two elemental weaknesses (Grass and Ground-type moves), it makes sense that Lanturn was so popular in Europe's championship series.

The entity is also gifted with five total resistances, which may not be the highest among its peers but is quite good. This creature's attack and defense stats may not be the best, but its huge HP pool allows it to stay in battles and whittle opponents down in a war of attrition.

5) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk has been one of the largest fixtures in the PvP meta for years, and it still had plenty to offer in the European International Championship. Put plainly, this entity's partial Steel typing and sky-high defense and stamina stats make it a very difficult opponent to overcome. Sure, it may not deal all that much damage, but this creature can be an absolute pest to get rid of, regardless.

It's no wonder that Galarian Stunfisk was used so heavily in the recent Pokemon GO tournament since it has remained a top contender for years now and displays no signs of stopping.

