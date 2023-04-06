What is the best team for Spring Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Pokemon GO's latest iteration of the Spring Cup is live, running from April 5, 2023, to April 12, 2023. Trainers who participate will receive triple Stardust gains for each win. However, there are some stipulations and requirements to be aware of for participation.

Specifically, all Pokemon entered must have 1,500 CP or less and must be at least partially Water, Grass, or Fairy-type. Fortunately, thanks to the various creatures that have dual elemental types in Pokemon GO, this limitation isn't as restrictive as it may seem. There are plenty of team combinations that trainers can utilize and ensure a degree of success.

While there isn't a perfect team to use in Pokemon GO's Spring Cup, there are those that should perform quite well.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended team for Pokemon GO's Spring Cup in April 2023

Lanturn only has one enemy type to worry about in this Pokemon GO specialty cup (Image via Niantic)

Like with any PvP team, Pokemon GO players building a Spring Cup team will want to divide it into lead, switch, and closer roles.

The lead will initiate battle, bait shields, and deal quality damage. The switch will be present to assist the lead and the closer when they're in bad type matchups. Meanwhile, the closer aims to finish fights with a victory. Some Pocket Monsters can even excel at multiple roles, giving trainers plenty of leeway and freedom to formulate the best team for their gameplay style.

Here is the recommended team for Spring Cup in Pokemon GO:

Lead - Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt)

- Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt) Switch - Galarian Weezing (Fairy Wind, Brutal Swing, Overheat)

- Galarian Weezing (Fairy Wind, Brutal Swing, Overheat) Closer - Trevenant (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)

With the team listed above, Pokemon GO players can run a range of type matchups, thanks to each member using attacks that don't fit squarely within the Spring Cup's permitted elements.

For example, even though Electric and Poison-type Pokemon aren't permitted on their own, the fact that Lanturn is part Water-type and Galarian Weezing is part Fairy-type allows them to participate. Furthermore, moves in the team lineup like Thunderbolt, Overheat, Brutal Swing, and Shadow Claw should vastly improve type effectiveness in this particular cup.

Lanturn is an excellent lead due to the fact that it is only weak to Grass and Ground-type foes. With only two weaknesses and plenty of stamina, this Water/Electric-type can dish out plenty of damage, succeed in multiple type matchups, and outlast its foes thanks to its quality pool of HP. However, it can't account for every opponent, and that's where Galarian Weezing comes in.

Since Grass-types can give Lanturn a tough time, Galarian Weezing can dive in to lend a hand. With access to the move Overheat, this creature can scorch Grass-type enemies while reserving Fairy Wind and Brutal Swing for additional type matchups if they're encountered. Thanks to its high defense stat, this regional variant of Weezing can also outlast many opponents and shrug off a good amount of damage before a player needs to worry about tagging it out.

Lastly, there's Trevenant, which is already well-known in the PvP meta for its decent durability, high offensive output, and solid Grass/Ghost typing. Once a player's opponent is running out of shields or has expended them all, Trevenant can unleash heavy damage on unprotected targets, thanks to Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball.

