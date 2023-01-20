How to increase HP in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

In Pokemon GO, HP is crucial for keeping a Pocket Monster upright, allowing it to continue fighting in a battle. Once its HP hits zero, the creature will faint and won't be able to battle until it is revived.

In Niantic's mobile game, each Pokemon has a defined HP total based on a few factors. The stamina IV stat dictates a Pocket Monster's HP and how it grows, but some creatures simply have more health than others by design.

Trainers in Pokemon GO will want their given creature to have the highest HP to ensure it can fight for as long as possible.

With that in mind, how can one increase a Pokemon's HP?

There are many ways to increase a Pocket Monster's HP in Pokemon GO

Vaporeon's HP is increased by two points after powering up in Niantic's popular mobile game (Image via Niantic)

There are a few definitive ways to increase a Pokemon's HP, though they operate somewhat differently in Pokemon GO compared to the mainline series.

When it comes to increasing the HP total in this mobile title, players will typically need a few candies and some Stardust. Since Pokemon can't level up through XP in GO, trainers will have to utilize the game's unique way of powering up creatures and increasing their stats.

The most direct way to increase a Pokemon's HP total is by powering it up. By spending Stardust and candies on a given creature's information page, it will increase in CP. Moreover, its health will also increase based on how high its stamina stat is and how much it was powered up.

If it's possible, evolving the Pokemon in question yields a high increase in its overall health total. This typically requires a sizable amount of Stardust and candies. Some Pocket Monsters may also require specific evolution items.

If all else fails, trainers may need to acquire a Pokemon of the same species with a higher stamina stat to allow its HP to be raised higher. Each creature has a definitive ceiling to its CP and health.

If a certain individual has already reached its health cap, trainers may need to find another of the same species that has better stamina stats, which gives them a higher total maximum health cap. For example, two Blissey may have the same CP but vastly different health totals based on their stamina stats in Pokemon GO.

Unlike the mainline series of games, there are currently no items in Pokemon GO that can increase a creature's base stats. There is also no EV training to increase stats based on opponents they've battled. Since that's the case, powering up, evolving, or capturing a Pokemon with better stamina stats are the only definitive ways to improve HP totals in the game.

Niantic may see it fit to change this in the future, but this has been a core gameplay concept for Pokemon GO since its inception. The chances of the developers changing something so foundational are likely low.

Poll : 0 votes