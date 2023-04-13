What is the best team for Great League in Pokemon GO? (April 2023) 

Pokemon GO is known for its many different aspects of gameplay. While some may choose to complete the Pokedex, collect their favorite Pokemon, shiny hunt, or only participate in Raid Battles, a community of dedicated players exists for the game's competitive Battle League. What makes this feature so captivating to many players is just how unique each of the three different tiers in it is.

The Battle League has restrictions on which creatures can participate in it with regard to their combat power limits. This opens the door for some creatures to really shine in competitive play, even more so than in the main series.

The most popular tier in Pokemon GO is the Great League. Having the lowest entry requirements, this is often the tier where a lot of players make their grand debut. However, before starting one's competitive journey, it can help to have a solid grasp on which team performs the best in such a division.

April 2023's top team for Great League in Pokemon GO includes these creatures

Noctowl

Noctowl as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For reasons unknown, Noctowl has shot up in popularity, making it the most popular Flying-type for Pokemon GO's Great League. This entity has always been a decent bird with high bulk and decent offensive power compared to the rest of the roster. This particular combination also makes Noctowl a perfect counter against popular picks like Trevenant, Sableye, and Ghost-Offense Jellicent.

Thanks to a nuclear Flying-type burst in the form of Sky Attack — along with access to Shadow Ball — this Pocket Monster has earned a spot as one of April's best picks for Great League.

Medicham

Medicham as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given how rampant Steel and Rock-type Pokemon are in the Great League, there is bound to be at least one pick that is perfect for putting a stop to these walls. Thankfully, this comes in the form of Medicham. With access to some spam-able Fighting-type charged attacks, this Pocket Monster is the perfect option to take down Steel or Rock-type entities in the current state of Pokemon GO's Great League.

It should be noted that while Medicham is ideal for taking out particular defensive picks, this entity lacks any sort of defense against popular Ghost-types in the tier. This creature excels as the lead rather than as a safe switch.

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, the last top contender for Pokemon GO's Great League has been the king of Great and Ultra League ever since it debuted in the mobile game: Galarian Stunfisk. Thanks to its type combination of Steel and Ground, this entity has elemental defense on lockdown while also having a solid offense thanks to the same-type attack bonus and potent Ground attacks in Mud Shot as well as Earthquake.

With Grass-types not being a very common occurrence in the Great League, Galarian Stunfisk is free to do as it pleases. With a great moveset of Mud Shot, Earthquake, and Rock Slide, Galarian Stunfisk has earned its spot at the top of tier lists for years now.

Poll : 0 votes