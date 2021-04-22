With the introduction of Skrelp and Dragalge into Pokemon GO, trainers want to know if the evolved form will be worthwhile in battle.

Dragalge is a Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon once it evolves from Skrelp. It is basically brand new to Pokemon GO, so many trainers are still testing the waters so to speak.

A good rule to remember is that above all, it is still a Dragon-type Pokemon. That rule goes for the main series games and for the mobile version, Pokemon GO. Even if it isn't the best, it will more than likely have some power and usefulness due to its typing.

Is Dragalge worth using in Pokemon GO?

Dragalge appears to be on the cusp of usability in Pokemon GO, but some trainers may not choose to reach that potential. It has decent stats and moves, but nothing that truly makes it stand out over other Pokemon.

PVP and the GO Battle League is where most trainers will focus when determining the worth of Dragalge. It has a Max CP of 2383 at Level 40 and a Max CP of 2695 at Level 50.

This means it fits right in with the Ultra League, but one with solid stats and lower CP would be capable of participating in the Pokemon GO Great League. This still depends on whether the trainer even wants to give it a shot.

It has Fast Attacks of:

Dragon Tail

Acid

Water Gun

The Charged Attacks are:

Outrage

Gunk Shot

Aqua Tail

Hydro Pump

These are solid choices in PVE battles, against AI such as Team GO Rocket members or Gym Pokemon. In PVP, though, it is less desirable than some other Pokemon GO creatures with similar types.

Dragalge will definitely be a worse choice than Altaria in the Great League. It can pose a threat to some of the meta. It can battle well against Altaria, Wigglytuff, and Azumarill with STAB moves.

In the Pokemon GO Ultra League, Dragalge with an XL Candy can pick up some key wins against the likes of Venusaur, Blastoise, and Blaziken. It will get crushed by Giratina in its Altered Forme, however.

While Dragalge only requires 50 Candy to evolve from Skrelp, the answer to whether it is worth using is a cautious yes. If trainers haven't reached the 400 Candy required to obtain Noivern or Altaria, Dragalge is a decently solid replacement.