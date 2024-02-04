Is the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium pack worth it?

The latest UEFA Road to the Finals promo is now underway in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released some new packs in the Store for gamers to open, including the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium Pack. With so many new special cards up for grabs, the addition of such new Store packs leads to excitement amongst the community.

However, like other high-tier Store packs released over the course of the season across various promos in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium pack comes at a hefty cost. This can cause gamers to wonder whether opening the pack is worth the investment of their hard-earned coins or FC Points.

What does the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium Pack contain?

Despite not being as expensive as some of the biggest packs released so far in the game cycle, like the Ultra Versus or Elite TOTY Pack, the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium Pack is still a costly commodity. It requires 400,000 coins or 2,000 FC Points to unlock.

It contains 55 rare gold players rated 83 or higher, with five guaranteed to be rated 87 or higher. These are the pack probabilities of obtaining various card types based on their rating and rarity:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 42%

Team of the Week player: 88%

UCL Road to the Final player: 13%

UWCL Road to the Final player: 4.2%

UEL Road to the Final player: 4%

UECL Road to the Final player: 3.6%

The newly released Road to the Final cards are some of the most hyped and in-demand items in Ultimate Team at the moment, and the pack offers amazing odds of obtaining one of these elusive items. However, the pack itself is rather expensive. This has left gamers confused about whether they should purchase it.

Is it worth purchasing the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium Pack?

These are some of the most expensive and overpowered special items available in this pack:

Caroline Graham Hansen: 92

Rafael Leao: 91

Toni Kroos: 90

Gabriel Jesus: 90

Romelu Lukaku: 89

Darwin Nunez: 88

All these items are worth more than the cost of the pack itself. However, similar to most other expensive packs released in the Ultimate Team Store this season, the EA FC 24 Halftime Premium pack is not worth purchasing with coins alone. 400,000 coins is a very large sum in the current state of the transfer market, especially with how expensive the Team of the Year event was recently.

This means that the pack is only worth purchasing for gamers willing to indulge in microtransactions to buy FC Points.